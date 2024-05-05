Gary Crusader endorses State Representatives, House and Surveyor

As Gary and the Northwest Indiana region continue to grow and progress the need for strong leadership and representation is imperative in the corridors where important decisions are made.

The Indiana General Assembly is where the laws that will affect citizens across the state are made and those laws, directly and in some cases indirectly, have a bearing on the lives of citizens across the state.

As part of the Northwest Indiana delegation, State Representatives Ragen Hatcher, Vernon G. Smith and Earl L. Harris, Jr. continue to provide the strong, dedicated and innovative representation that is required.

Hatcher sits on four important committees in the Indiana House of Representatives: Commerce, Small Business, and Economic Development in addition to Court and Criminal Codes. She also worked with former Senator Eddie Melton to get groundbreaking legislation passed regarding redevelopment.

The legislation will not only benefit Gary, it will also benefit surrounding communities’ employment rates and increase revenue.

The Gary Crusader strongly supports retaining Ragen Hatcher to represent the 3rd House District in the Indiana General Assembly.

Vernon G. Smith’s legislative career has been dedicated to improving public education and the quality of life for residents of Northwest Indiana. His educational and legislative experience has proven to be an asset both in the state legislature and throughout the 14th House District.

The Gary Crusader believes the citizens of the 14th House District should re-elect Vernon G. Smith.

As the Representative of House District 2 in the Indiana House of Representatives, Earl Harris continues to be a tireless advocate for constituents of the district. His leadership in the Black Legislative Caucus and as assistant floor leader, along with being a member of the Ways and Means Committee speaks to his ability to get things done for his district.

The Gary Crusader recommends that Earl L. Harris, Jr. be retained as the Representative of House District 2 in the Indiana General Assembly.

Mark Spencer has been called on to continue the progressive agenda begun by former Senator Eddie Melton. Spencer has the intellect and the energy to continue in the Indiana Senate to address the needs of the 3rd Senatorial District.

If elected Spencer will support efforts to increase jobs and revenue for the 3rd District, protect the environment, and will work to improve school funding.

The Gary Crusader regards Mark Spence as the right choice for Senate District 3.

As Lake County Surveyor, Bill Emerson brings strong commitment to the position. As an attorney and civil engineer, Emerson’s qualifications indicate dedication to his position.

The Gary Crusader concludes Bill Emerson is deserving of another term as Lake County Surveyor.