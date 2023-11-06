Gary Crusader Endorsements in Municipal Election

As the task of rebuilding Gary continues, having strong visionary leadership at the helm of this endeavor is needed. The Gary Crusader editorial board believes Eddie Melton can meet that need.

During his time in the Indiana State Senate, Melton sponsored or supported legislation that either has, or will, benefit the city of Gary. Whether it was issues dealing with the city’s school crisis or seeking to expand Gary’s economic opportunities, he has been front and center providing forward-thinking leadership.

Senator Eddiie Melton

As mayor, Melton addresses the city’s need for a sound initiative that will address repairing and replacing the city’s decaying infrastructure. His plans for public safety are inclusive, bringing the community and first responders together to build safe communities.

We urge the voters of Gary to put their trust in Eddie Melton. Cast your vote for him on November 7 to be Gary’s next mayor.

Gary Common Council

1st District – Lori Latham

Lori Latham

A veteran activist and an avid environmentalist, Latham is a tireless supporter of residents of the First District and the city of Gary. She deserves to be re-elected.

2nd District –

Dwayne Halliburton

Dwayne Halliburton

As a former state law enforcement officer, public safety is one of Halliburton’s priorities. As a member of the City Council, his experience and knowledge in that area will be a benefit to the Council and the community at large. Residents of Horace Mann and the Brunswick areas of the District will find an advocate in him. We recommend Dwayne Halliburton for Second District Councilman.

3rd District – Mary Brown

Mary Brown

Mary Brown has served the Third District well and continues to serve her constituents. As the Chair of the Council Finance Committee, Brown has kept constituents informed through regular meetings with the community on issues of concern. She would like to see community policing introduced to her District, along with better housing opportunities for her District. We recommend Mary Brown as Council member for the Third District.

4th District – Tai Adkins

Tai Adkins

As president of the Gary Common Council, Adkins continues to work to address the concerns of her District, as well as those of the entire city. We recommend that she be retained.

5th District –

Linda Barnes-Caldwell

Linda Barnes Caldwell

As the Council representative with part of the mid-town section of the city, along with parts of the Glen Park area, Barnes-Caldwell has been and continues to be a strong representative of those areas of the Fifth District and deserves to be re-elected.

6th District – Dwight Williams

Williams is a supporter of more quality housing in the Sixth District and is working to develop the Broadway corridor of the District. We recommend Dwight Williams for the Sixth District.

At-large Council Members

Darren Washington

Ron Brewer

Mark Spencer