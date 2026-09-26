Gary Council targets NIPSCO rate hike rules

The Gary Common Council has joined the growing push for greater scrutiny of NIPSCO, approving a resolution that calls on Indiana lawmakers to change state laws governing how utility companies recover the costs of infrastructure improvements from customers.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman Darren Washington, comes little more than a month after the devastating August 11 derecho knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of NIPSCO customers across northern Indiana, with Gary and other Lake County communities among the hardest hit.

Washington said the measure is intended to address more than frustration over the storm and lengthy outages. It challenges the underlying state regulatory structure that allows utilities to recover certain infrastructure investments through customer rates.

“The goal of this resolution is not to put NIPSCO out of business, it is to put them on notice that unfair legislation that was passed will not be tolerated any further,” Washington told the council.

Washington said he introduced the resolution after NIPSCO sought three rate increases from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission following the August 11 storm, while many Northwest Indiana residents were still dealing with the consequences of prolonged outages.

Under Indiana law, regulated utilities can seek recovery of qualifying infrastructure investments through customer rates. Washington argues that the system can result in customers paying toward future projects before all improvements are completed.

“We’re not only paying just for gas and utility. We’re paying for present and future projects,” Washington said.

The council’s action comes as NIPSCO is facing separate scrutiny from state officials over its preparation for and response to the August storm.

Gov. Mike Braun directed the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents consumers in utility proceedings, to seek an investigation by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The OUCC subsequently asked regulators to examine NIPSCO’s storm-restoration practices, vegetation management and right-of-way maintenance, as well as how previously approved infrastructure investments were used.

The IURC chairman later indicated the commission intended to proceed with an investigation.

The state inquiry and Gary’s resolution are separate actions. The investigation focuses on NIPSCO’s preparation, infrastructure and response to the outages, while the Gary resolution calls for changes to state law governing how utilities recover infrastructure costs from customers.

Together, however, they bring increased attention to a question Gary residents and officials have raised since the storm: whether customers are receiving the reliability and infrastructure improvements they have been paying for.

The August 11 storm caused widespread damage throughout NIPSCO’s service territory, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity.

Some Northwest Indiana residents remained without power for more than a week as crews repaired damaged poles, electrical lines and other infrastructure.

The storm also renewed questions about vegetation management because fallen trees and limbs contributed to damage to electrical lines. Those issues are among the areas state consumer advocates have asked regulators to examine.

NIPSCO has defended its infrastructure investments, saying they are necessary to improve reliability and support economic development.

“NIPSCO’s infrastructure programs, such as TDSIC, not only help modernize and strengthen critical infrastructure,” the company told The Times, “but also support local economic activity through job creation and continued investment in the communities we serve.”

The company also said it remains focused on providing safe and reliable service while investing in the resilience and long-term performance of its system and complying with the IURC review process.

NIPSCO said infrastructure investments support long-term economic development by helping communities such as Gary build reliable energy systems capable of attracting businesses, employers and future growth.

Washington, however, said utility costs can themselves become an economic-development issue.

“This is one of the reasons why we have problems bringing business into the community, because the rates are extremely high,” Washington said. “And they [NIPSCO] have the nerve to keep going back [for rate hikes] again and again and again.”

The resolution cannot change Indiana utility law on its own. Any changes sought by the council would require action by the Indiana General Assembly.

Washington acknowledged that would require support from lawmakers beyond Gary and Northwest Indiana, but said dissatisfaction with utility costs crosses party lines.

“I’ve talked to Republicans all over the state. They are equally upset about what has happened with this NIPSCO situation,” Washington said.

The council resolution does not change NIPSCO rates or determine whether the utility acted improperly. Instead, it puts Gary’s legislative body formally on record asking state lawmakers to reconsider the framework governing how utilities finance infrastructure investments through customer rates.

The separate state investigation could add another dimension to that debate by examining whether NIPSCO’s storm preparation, vegetation management and infrastructure investments provided the reliability expected by customers and regulators.

Washington told the council the resolution goes further than protesting individual rate increases because it addresses what he considers the underlying system that allows utilities to repeatedly seek recovery of infrastructure costs from customers.

For Gary residents who endured lengthy outages after the August storm, the issue now extends beyond how quickly power was restored.

With the council challenging Indiana’s utility-rate structure and state regulators examining NIPSCO’s storm performance, questions about reliability, infrastructure investment and what customers are being asked to pay have moved into both the legislative and regulatory arenas.