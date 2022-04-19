Gary Schools ceremony for Lew Wallace High School

The Gary Community School Corporation will host a ceremony to recognize the demolition completion of Lew Wallace High School on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 415 W. 45th Avenue.

As the grounds were being cleared, a time capsule was found and will be opened for the first time in the presence of school and city officials, alumni and the entire community.

“This is an exciting time in the Gary schools,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of GCSC.

“While we continue to make improvements to our buildings that are open, we also recognize the importance of addressing the issue of abandoned structures with demolition or through selling these properties to other entities for development.

“We started out with more than 20 properties for sale on the books, and now we are down to just a handful. We want to do our part to help beautify neighborhoods across the city where school buildings are concerned.”

After being closed for nearly 20 years, Lew Wallace High School became an abandoned eyesore and a magnet for criminal activity. The GCSC administration acknowledged the concerns of the Glen Park community residents and worked to escalate demolition.

The demolition completion ceremony will include remarks from McNulty, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, 6th District Councilman Dwight Williams, GCSC Facilities Director Barry O’Quinn and various Lew Wallace alumni. Bricks from the structure will be available as mementos. Limit two per person.