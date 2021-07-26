Gary Community School Corporation to Host Enrollment Fair July 27-29

School bells will be ringing across the region before we know it! With this in mind, the Gary Community School Corporation is hosting a Back-to-School Registration Fair July 27th-29th at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. for students in pre-K through grade 12.

The event will feature more than 50 vendors providing all types of information and resources for students, parents and guardians.

“We want to put the Gary Schools on full display so that everyone knows all we have to offer,” said GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “There will be something for returning students as well as those enrolling for the first time. We also want parents to avoid having to register their children on the first day of school because that is when instruction starts.”

There will be music, haircuts, food and a uniform giveaways. Attendees will also learn about the District’s new student information system Skyward. Parents will be able to download the app to their smartphones where they can check their child’s grades, attendance and also communicate with teachers.

“Skyward will be a great enhancement to the way we communicate with families,” said McNulty. “I consider it another tool that will bring us closer together as we do all we can to educate the children of the Gary Schools.”

The full details of the dates and times of the registration fair are listed below. For more information, call 219-881-5466.

Tuesday, July 27th 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28th 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 29th 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.