Gary Community School Corporation to host annual Breast Cancer Awareness Volleyball Tournament Oct. 1

The Gary Community School Corporation will host its annual breast cancer awareness volleyball tournament on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry Street, Gary, IN. This event is in recognition of Breast Cancer Survivors in our community. All proceeds from the event will go toward gifts for survivors, which will be presented at the tournament.

“Hosting this event is always the highlight of our season,” said Head Volleyball coach Alexandria Bradley. “We hope the community will out in big numbers to support our student athletes and breast cancer survivors.”

The six-game tournament will include games between West Side Leadership Academy, Thornton Township, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, 21st Century, and Lighthouse. There will also be food for purchase and a variety of vendors.

Game 1 begins at 9:00 AM with the Championship Game at 3:00 PM.

All Gary Community School Corporation sporting events require cashless entry. To purchase tickets for the tournament, please scan the QR code or click on the Athletics page at garyschools.org.