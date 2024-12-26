Gary Community School Corporation shares highlights 

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is closing the year with exciting updates, decisions impacting the upcoming academic calendar, and various engaging events for the community. Several key items were addressed during the December board meeting, and important announcements were made to round out a successful 2024.

Upcoming Performances and Events

Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing

Arts Presents

High School Musical Jr.

Get ready for an evening of entertainment as Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing Arts showcases their High School Musical Jr. production. The performance will take place on Thursday, December 19th, at 6 PM, at 301 N. Parke St., Gary, IN. Families and community members are invited to attend and support these talented student performers.

Cookie Challenge Returns to the Gary Area Career Center

On Wednesday, December 18th, the culinary and business students at the Gary Area Career Center hosted the annual Cookie Challenge. This delicious competition at 1800 E. 35th Ave., Gary, IN, celebrates creativity and collaboration as students present their culinary skills through various festive treats. Patrons enjoyed the fun and provided support local student talent!

Transportation Department Weather Reminder

The GCSC Transportation Department reminds families to plan during the winter months. On days with inclement weather, families are asked to arrive at bus stops 5-10 minutes earlier to help ensure a smooth and timely commute for all students. Safety and punctuality remain a priority as we work together to keep our students on track this winter.

District Calendar and Winter Break Updates

2025-2026 District Calendar Announcement

The school board has approved Draft A of the 2025-2026 District Calendar, the preferred option among teachers. The calendar designates spring break from March 16th to April 2nd, 2026, giving families ample time to plan for the extended break.

No Devices Required Over Winter Break

To allow students and families to fully unplug and enjoy the holiday season, the district leadership team has reviewed its practices and determined that students will not be required to take their devices home during the two-week winter break.

Return to School Date Adjustment

Students will officially return to school on Monday, January 6, 2025, instead of engaging in asynchronous learning initially planned for that day. This adjustment aims to provide a smooth transition back to learning after the holidays and allow for better support of our younger students to alleviate the responsibility of device care for an extended period. Students will also be required to report to school in person on Friday, February 14, 2025.

“GCSC is proud of this year’s accomplishments and looks for=ward to making 2025 even more successful. We extend our warmest wishes to all students, families, teachers, and staff for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous New Year.”

For further updates, check the website at www.garyschools.org.