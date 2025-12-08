Gary Community School Corporation Notice

Gary, Indiana—Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Gary Community School Corporation, Lake County, Indiana, that the Board of School Trustees of said corporation will meet at 1800 E. 35th Avenue, Gary, Indiana, at 4:30 pm on December 18, 2025, to consider additional appropriations. The Board considers such additional appropriation necessary to meet the need existing at this time: Fund Name: Operations Fund AMOUNT $2,000,000 Fund Name: Education Fund AMOUNT $2,500,000 Fund Name: Debt Service AMOUNT $548,244. The foregoing appropriation is in addition to all appropriations provided for in the existing budget, and a need for such appropriation exists by reason of inadequacy in the present budget. Taxpayers of said school corporation appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard in respect to said additional appropriation.