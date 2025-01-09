Gary Community School Corporation Hosts IREAD Information Sessions for Parents of 2nd and 3rd Grade Families

The Gary Community School Corporation invites parents of 2nd and 3rd graders to attend a critical IREAD Information Session on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Sessions will be held at all Gary Community School Corporation elementary schools at 9:00 AM and again at 3:45 PM, providing families with options to attend at a time that suits their schedules.

These sessions are designed to give parents a deeper understanding of the purpose and process of the IREAD-3 test, a critical assessment of student progress. Attendees will learn how schools and families can collaborate to support their child’s success in this required test. This collaborative approach aims to ensure every scholar is prepared and confident.

Light refreshments will be served at the event, making it a welcoming opportunity to connect with educators and other parents.

Event Locations:

Banneker at Marquette – 6401 Hemlock Ave., Gary, IN 46403

Daniel Hale Williams Elementary – 1320 E. 19th Ave., Gary, IN 46407

McCullough Academy – 3757 W. 21st Ave, Gary, IN 46404

Beveridge Elementary – 1234 Cleveland St., Gary, IN 46404

Glen Park Academy – 5002 Madison St., Gary, IN 46408

This is an essential session for any parent wanting to further support their child’s educational journey. We strongly encourage all families to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to partner with the Gary Community School Corporation for the success of our scholars.

For more information, please contact your child’s school directly or visit the Gary Community School Corporation website, www.garyschools.org.