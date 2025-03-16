Listen and Learn session with District Leaders to follow Fair

The Gary Community School Corporation is set to host a Career and Enrollment Fair designed to bring together local families and job seekers on March 17, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Daniel Hale Williams Elementary, School 1320 E. 19th Ave, in Gary. In addition to the Career and Enrollment Fair, the occasion will conclude with the third installment of the “Listen and Learn” Community forum series from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This fair is an excellent opportunity for families to understand the various educational paths available, including advanced placement programs, vocational training, and special education services. Parents will have the chance to explore these options in depth, ensuring they can make informed choices that align with their children’s aspirations.

The event will also highlight the importance of extracurricular activities, which play a crucial role in a child’s development. From sports teams to music programs, these activities provide students with opportunities to build friendships, develop new skills, and enhance their overall educational experience. Families can learn about how these programs can complement academic learning and promote a well-rounded education.

This is especially important as the educational landscape continues to evolve. The district is committed to nurturing the talents of its staff and providing them with the necessary resources to succeed. Attendees can learn about mentorship programs, continuing education options, and various support services designed to help new hires thrive in their roles.

In addition, local businesses and community organizations will be involved, offering resources and information that can benefit both students and prospective employees. This collaboration underscores the district’s commitment to engaging with the broader community and providing comprehensive support for all its stakeholders.

The forum will also serve as a platform for parents and community members to voice their concerns and suggestions. Feedback from these discussions can lead to meaningful changes within the schools and enhance the educational experience for all students.

The event promises to be informative, engaging, and a pivotal moment for families and individuals seeking to make a difference in the educational landscape of Gary. By attending, participants will leave with valuable insights and connections that can lead to positive changes in their community.

Community Engagement

The Gary Community School Corporation prioritizes community engagement, recognizing that a strong partnership between families and schools is vital for student success. Community members are invited to participate, share their experiences, and contribute ideas on how to enhance educational offerings.

Why Attend?

For those unable to attend, the Gary Community School Corporation encourages individuals to follow them on social media and visit their website for updates and resources. Staying informed is key to being involved in the educational journey of every child.

Attending this event is not just about exploring educational options; it’s about becoming an active participant in shaping the future of the community’s educational system. Parents and guardians are encouraged to take this opportunity to engage with educators and policymakers, fostering a partnership that benefits their children’s education.

The Career and Enrollment Fair will feature the district’s wide range of academic programs, extracurricular activities, and community resources, helping families make informed decisions about their children’s education. Representatives from all schools will be onsite to share information and answer questions about enrollment, programs, and ways for families to stay engaged with their child’s school.

The career fair provides invites prospective employees to meet with district representatives to explore career opportunities in teaching, administration, support services, and more. Attendees will have the chance to discuss openings, learn about the district’s commitment to professional growth, and take the first steps toward joining a team that exists to educate children.

“Whether you’re a parent eager to find the best fit for your child or a professional looking for a rewarding career, this event is for you,” said Chelsea Whittington, Chief of Public & Community Relations. “We’re excited to connect with our community and showcase what makes GCSC such a special place to learn and work.”

The “Listen and Learn” Community Forum will feature the district’s leadership team and other members of administration sharing updates and answer questions from school community stakeholders.

Schedule:

Enroll, visit school tables, and apply for careers: 3:00 PM-5:15 PM

Listen and Learn discussion: 5:30 PM-7:00 PM

Light refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact 219-881-5466. For the latest district news, visit garyschools.org.

###