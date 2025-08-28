Gary Community School Corporation awarded $800,000 NextGen School Improvement Grant

The Indiana Department of Education has awarded the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) an $800,000 Next Generation School Improvement Grant aimed at transforming academic outcomes and supporting new initiatives at four district schools. The grant, announced this month, will focus on Beveridge Elementary, Daniel Hale Williams Elementary, Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, and Glen Park Academy for Excellence.

The award marks a major step for the district, which has been working to strengthen its elementary schools after years of financial and academic challenges. The grant is part of Indiana’s highly competitive Next Generation School Improvement initiative, which has been in place since 2021. Unlike traditional federal Title I allocations that spread small amounts of money across many schools, this program awards fewer districts with significantly larger amounts of funding to create measurable “proof points” for academic acceleration and school transformation.

Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes praised the announcement, noting that the district’s leadership team worked tirelessly to prepare the application. “We are incredibly excited about being awarded this significant grant to further serve our scholars,” Stokes said. “Our team worked diligently to complete the application process which now positions the district for greater academic outcomes and school transformation at the elementary level.”

The $800,000 planning year grant will be used during the 2025–2026 school year to test and prepare a set of strategies designed to personalize learning, expand leadership capacity, and strengthen family engagement. District officials said the goal is to move beyond one-size-fits-all instruction and adopt a flexible daily schedule that allows for personalized learning software and high-dosage tutoring. The funds will also be used to send school leaders to visit high-performing schools and study system-level change strategies. Another major focus will be on developing a “dual-capacity framework” for family engagement, where parents and schools collaborate in a two-way exchange of learning and support.

If the planning year benchmarks are met, GCSC will be eligible to apply for a much larger three-year implementation grant, worth between $3 million and $8 million. That funding, expected to be determined in the next eight to 12 months, would allow the district to fully scale the pilot initiatives across the targeted schools.

The Indiana Department of Education has emphasized that the program is not just about short-term gains, but about building sustainable systems that improve outcomes for years to come. GCSC officials believe that receiving the planning year grant demonstrates confidence in the district’s vision and its ability to carry out ambitious reforms.

District leaders also see the award as a significant investment in the city of Gary. “Both the Gary Community School Corporation and the City of Gary are at an inflection point,” the district noted in its announcement. “We are excited about the state’s historic investment in our district, our collaboration with city leaders, and the learning opportunities this will provide our students, staff, and families. The time for transformation is now, and we’re fully committed to making our schools and community desirable places to learn and live.”

During the coming school year, an Education Transformation Team will be convened to guide the use of the funds. The group will meet frequently to ensure resources are strategically spent and aligned with the district’s long-term goals. Community input will also play a role, with opportunities for families and stakeholders to provide feedback as plans move forward.

The grant and its potential long-term impact will be a key topic of discussion at future Gary Community School Board meetings. Officials are expected to share more details about how the funding will be used and how residents can support the district’s efforts.

For more information about the Gary Community School Corporation, visit www.GarySchools.org.