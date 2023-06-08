Gary Community School Corporation announces summer line-up for athletics

School may be out for summer, but athletics don’t stop in the Gary schools. The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) has announced its summer line-up of athletics activities designed to keep current athletes conditioned while attracting new recruits.

Kicking off the summer will be pro football player and West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA) graduate Lonnie Johnson’s 3rd Annual “Protect the Youth” Football Camp on June 10th. Johnson plays for New Orleans Saints and comes home each summer to teach area youth football fundamentals and values of teamwork.

“We want our community to know that our athletic program is robust and that we are constantly looking for ways to expose our student athletes to unique opportunities locally and outside of our community,” said Athletic Director Robert Lee. “These experiences make them well-rounded athletes and prepares them for future sports competition post high school.”

Throughout the month of June, the Boys and Girls Basketball teams from WSLA will participate in the Chesterton Basketball Summer League. Meanwhile, the WSLA Football Team will be traveling to Northern Illinois University’s Football Team Camp. In addition, WSLA Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) will attend the IHSAA Student Leadership Summit in Indianapolis.

On July 10, the WSLA football team will participate in a statewide football scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The community is invited to travel to Indy in support of the Cougars.

Lastly, the WSLA volleyball team will host summer workouts on Monday and Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. for all interested GCSC students.

For more information about athletic opportunities in the district, visit garyschools.org.