Gary Community Partnership to host Back2Health Fair

Gary Community Partnership will host a Back2Health Initiative to promote healthy living and school readiness on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the RailCats Stadium from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event, designed to get Gary residents on track with their health, will feature a 3K Run, Jog, Walk with loads of prizes, COVID vaccinations, health screenings, interactive educational sessions, and a back-to-school readiness component with health checks. School supplies for children and youth will be sponsored by the City of Gary’s Constituent Services on a first come, first served basis.

GCP Director Jeffrey Edwards is hopeful that the event will challenge Gary residents to incorporate healthy habits into their lifestyle as they reflect on living through a pandemic. “The onset of COVID-19 caused people of color to suffer disproportionately due to underlying health conditions. Our Back2Health Initiative is designed to empower Gary residents to get healthy from the inside out and not only extend their lives – but their quality of life.”

A Kidz Zone, featuring creative activities led by volunteers from partnering non-profit For the Love of the Arts, will provide education and entertainment for pre-teens. Dental and wellness checks, school supplies, and other valuable resources to help with the transition back to school will be made available to youth through other community-based service providers.