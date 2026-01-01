Gary Community Partnership and First Financial Bank Serve Up Holiday Fun for Gary Seniors

Gary Community Partnership (GCP) and First Financial Bank made spirits bright this holiday season by hosting the annual GCP Gift Wrapping & Holiday Party for residents of Gary’s Linden House Apartments. The community driven initiative provided more than 50 residents with a festive atmosphere filled with personalized gifts, games, a fried fish and spaghetti dinner, music, and pictures with Santa. The annual effort not only brings joy and excitement to the community but also assists local agencies in providing gifts for youth and families in need.

GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards says the support of First Financial Bank plays an invaluable role in the non-profit’s work. “First Financial Bank has been a transformative community partner enabling key activities like our Annual Gift Wrapping & Toy Drive event to our neighborhood revitalization program – developing youth and restoring the environment. They exemplify the difference community banks make when partnering with nonprofit organizations who deliver needed services to the communities where they operate.”

Major funding for 2025 GCP programming is provided by the Legacy Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, First Financial Bank, Field Museum, Centier Bank, NWI Urban League, Hard Rock Casino, Methodist Hospitals, Everwise Foundation, and NISOURCE Charitable Foundation/NIPSCO. Support provided by Theodoros & Rooth, P.C.; Adobe, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Portillo’s, Walgreens, and Zenbusiness. 100% of GCP funding supports year-round youth development programming and community restoration projects.