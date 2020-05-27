Gary community giving goes mobile

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation partnered with the City of Gary, the Northwest Indiana Food Bank and the Army National Guard to host a Mobile Market. The drive-through food giveaway took place at West Side Leadership Academy. Residents were able to drive up and members of the National Guard placed the food items in their trunks to ensure a no-contact delivery.

“We were honored to provide our school parking lot for this community event,” said Interim Emergency Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “It is critical that our school district, the city and local organizations come together to support the needs of Gary residents. I want them to know they can count on us.”

The next Mobile Market will be held May 28 in the parking lot of Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Participants must be in a vehicle.