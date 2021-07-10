Gary Commission participates in domestic violence reduction campaign

The #INAgainstDA campaign breaks away from many domestic violence campaigns by turning its focus from survivors of domestic abuse and violence to bystanders and the community at large.

“Everyone has a part to play in ending the stigma around domestic abuse,” said Laura Berry, Executive Director of ICADV. “In our continued discussions with survivors of domestic violence and abuse, they all report being met with stigma and obstacles around their decisions.”

“There is the misconception that leaving the situation is the first step; the reality for many survivors is much more complicated. This campaign challenges those beliefs and calls on bystanders to learn more about the nuances around domestic abuse and the resources available. I am very proud of this campaign and I hope it helps bring awareness not only to the variety of ways everyone can help but also to the variety of viable solutions for survivors,” said Berry.

Gary Commission for Women’s partnership with ICADV in this campaign helps reach targeted audiences in the Gary, IN area. “We hope to combat the stigma of domestic violence with this campaign because we hear from victims often that they experience feelings of shame, guilt, and responsibility related to being a domestic violence victim. This is why it is so important to widely educate our community that domestic violence is never the victim’s fault. Nothing that a victim does warrants them experiencing abuse,” Teshezia George, Executive Director said.

About Gary Commission for Women Since 1974, the Gary Commission for Women has acted as an advocate for women and has worked to provide respite and a safe haven for women and children afflicted by domestic violence. We also provide education and outreach on the topics of homelessness, domestic violence, teen dating violence, sexual assault, and numerous issues with special interest for women.