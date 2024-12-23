Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra celebrates 40 years with memorable concert

Members of the Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra.

The Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra marked its 40th anniversary with a joyous and memorable concert on December 14, 2024, at the IUN Main Stage Theatre in Gary, Indiana. The event, themed “40 Years of Joy and Excellence,” drew a crowd of music enthusiasts who gathered to honor the orchestra’s remarkable milestone.

The celebration featured outstanding performances from the Billy Foster Trio, soulful vocalist Altovise Ferguson, and charismatic musician Charles Barnes, delivering an unforgettable musical experience.

Attendees praised the diverse and heartfelt performances that showcased the orchestra’s long-standing contribution to the cultural life of the region.

Organized by the Gary Historical & Cultural Society, the event also prioritized inclusivity, offering free admission to children attending with adults, which encouraged families to enjoy the music together.

Billy Foster Trio with Saxophonist Mike Carson, Pianist Billy Foster and Singer Reneé Miles-Foster. Charles Barnes

Vocalist Altovise Ferguson