Gary chooses Gary Digital Equity for fiber optic installation

Gary City Hall

Gary officials recently selected Gary Digital Equity for a massive installation of fiber optic cabling that will provide affordable, high-speed Internet access for every Gary resident, business, non-profit and school.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said the Board of Works and Public Safety awarded the $4.5 million contract, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to Gary Digital Equity. It is now up to the Gary Common Council, which earlier this year agreed to allocate the ARPA money, to officially appropriate the funds.

“This fiber optic infrastructure is a game changer for everyone in Gary, and we’re proud to celebrate this historic moment with the Gary Common Council and all of our residents, businesses and other partners,” Mayor Prince said. “With this kind of highspeed Internet, we’re going to significantly improve the quality of life for our residents, and it’s truly a huge economic development win for our city.”

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025. At the end of the project, Gary residents are likely to pay about $35 per month for Internet service, significantly less than many areas, said Milton G. Thaxton, Jr., head of Innovation and Technology for the City.

“Our students will have access to amazing online tools. Our seniors will be able to use the best infrastructure for health care or keeping up with their families. Our businesses and nonprofits can reach more of their audiences. And, it’ll all on high-quality network at a very low cost,” Mr. Thaxton said.