New Air Traffic Control Tower Received 2024 Siting and Engineering Approvals and Aims for Late 2027 Completion

The Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA) has been selected to receive a federal grant of$10 million to construct its new air traffic control tower (ATCT), which will replace the existing tower that has been in operation since 1972. The new tower was announced as part of the FAA Contract Tower (FCT) program aimed to provide airports with modernized air traffic control facilities. This announcement follows a prior $1.7 million FAA grant in 2024 providing funding for the design and engineering. The new tower will begin construction later this summer and employ 115 skilled trade workers over roughly 23,500 construction hours. It is anticipated to be complete by late 2027.

“We are grateful to Congressman Frank Mrvan and the FAA Chicago Airports District Office for their continued leadership and support in securing this funding for our new Air Traffic Control Tower, which represents a critical step in our ongoing airport infrastructure modernization,” said GCIA Executive Director Dan Vicari. “This project ensures we have the facilities needed to support ongoing growth and operational efficiency while enhancing safety, improve service capabilities, and strengthen the Gary/Chicago International Airport’s role as a key economic driver for Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region.”

The existing ATCT at GCIA was constructed in 1972, and while still functional, has become increasingly obsolete and inefficient. Plans to replace the existing ATCT began in 2022 in conjunction with the FAA, and the process began in early September 2024 with the formal approval of the Siting Study Report.

“Today’s announcement that the Gary/Chicago International Airport secured $10 million in federal funding for a new air traffic control tower is another significant step forward for the economic future of Gary and Northwest Indiana, and I congratulate Mayor Melton and the leadership of the airport for their successful application and continued commitment to modernizing critical infrastructure,” said Congressman Frank J. Mrvan. “Investments like this strengthen the airport’s ability to attract additional transportation, distribution, and logistics activity, while creating new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and private investment throughout our region.”

The new tower will be approximately 50’ taller than the existing tower to provide direct line-of-sight of the expanded airfield, and will feature state-of-the-art technology, including advanced radar systems and communication tools, to better support our air traffic controllers in managing increasing flight operations. With air travel on the rise and GCIA’s expanded airfield, this project is essential to accommodate future growth while maintaining high safety standards.

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