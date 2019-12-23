Gary/Chicago International Airport Ready for 2019 Winter Weather!

Award-winning snow and ice removal operations team prepared for winter after early season snowfalls

The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GYY) snow and ice removal teams are prepared for the upcoming snow season, having received an early workout at multiple points this fall given several earlier-than-anticipated snowfalls since Halloween. Nonetheless, the airport’s highly trained and experienced snow and ice operations crews remain ready for the coming of winter.

“We’re located 25 miles east of Chicago and fall within the “snow belt” region, so we’re accustomed to early snowfalls and our crews continuously train for these events,” said GYY Executive Director Duane Hayden. “Most years, the airport will need to engage in some form of snow or ice abatement program from October through April and we’re prepared.”

Last year, the airport was honored with the prestigious Balchen/Post Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Small General Aviation Snow and Ice Control Category in maintaining the airport’s safe operational status, and their operations teams are positioned to build off this success should weather conditions require.

The Balchen/Post Award was given to airports for their dedicated efforts in maintaining their airports in safe and operational status during the 2018-19 winter season. The 2018 – 2019 season represents the 43rd consecutive year – and 53rd year overall – that such awards have been presented. All categories of airports, including Commercial, General Aviation and Military, compete for these annual awards.

About Gary/Chicago International Airport

Located minutes from the shores of Lake Michigan and just 25 miles from downtown Chicago, Gary/Chicago International Airport (GYY) is a full-service airport and a premiere destination for corporate and weekend flyers in the Chicago metropolitan region and Northwest Indiana. To learn more, visit the airport’s website at FlyGYY.com.