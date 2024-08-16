Gary / Chicago International Airport Hosts 2024 Gary Air Show – August 17th and 18th

Chicago’s 3rd Official Airport Once Again Hosts Annual Stunning Aviation Showcase of Regional, National and International Aviators and Aerial Aerobics

On Saturday August 17th and Sunday August 18th, the City of Gary, the Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA) and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA) will once again host the dozens of aviators and aerial acts that will participate in the Gary Air Show weekend performing along the South Shore of Lake Michigan. The event will occur between 11 am and 2 pm each day, and feature notable performers staging at GCIA.

The primary viewing location will be at Marquette Park, located at 6918 Oak Avenue in Gary. This beachfront park, nestled along the south shores of Lake Michigan and surrounded by the Indiana Dunes National Park, will provide a stunning backdrop for the event. Attendees can look forward to breathtaking aerial performances from regional, national, and international aviators, while enjoying the park’s pristine beaches, dunes, and scenic views.

“The Gary Air Show is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors from across Northwest Indiana to experience a world-class aviation event while enjoying a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend at Marquette Park,” said Eddie Melton, Mayor of the City of Gary. “This event also provides a valuable platform for our local businesses and community to showcase the great hospitality and amenities Gary has to offer.”

The 2024 list of performers will showcase a host of performers including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, Warbird Thunder, Trojan Phlyers, Randy W. Ball, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman Aerosports by Red Bull, Ed Hamill Folds of Honor Biplane and the Bob Richards Machaira Muscle Biplane.

The 2024 Gary Air Show will once again be co-hosted by the SSCVA. This year’s event features a host of local vendors, which has expanded considerably from the 2023 air show. Marquette Park will be the primary viewing location for attendees and serve as a hub for food, vendors and beachfront activities. Visitor activities include “Kids Zones” with waterslides, bounce houses and multiple kid-friendly vendors to frequent. J & M Excursions is also offering kayak and pedal boat rentals of the Miller Lagoon.

“Events like the Gary Air Show demonstrate a tremendous opportunity for the community to come together and view an exhilarating aerial experience and we could not be more pleased with the responses we have received thus far,” said Phil Taillon, President/CEO of the SSCVA. “We are tremendously excited to see the performers and visitors come to Gary and witness this great weekend of fun, food and entertainment.”

The SSCVA encourages visitors to linger after the main aviation activities have ceased, with Gary’s Miller Beach neighborhood becoming a hub of activity during the weekend festivities which will continue long after the end of the aerial events. Miller Beach will offer plenty of options for visitors to frequent, including many shops and restaurants, some with live entertainment.

“We are elated to stage aviation performers and other acts for this years event and are really excited to see the event continue to grow each and every year,” said Dan Vicari, Executive Director of GCIA. “We are proud to serve as a partner in putting on the air show, and we look forward to playing a critical role for years to come in this annual event.”

GCIA has a long history of hosting aviation events, including staging the Chicago Air and Water Show on an annual basis. The airport has seen substantial growth and private investment over the past decade, including the extension of its main runway, which is the region’s second longest after O’Hare International Airport, as well as its state-of-the-art U.S. Customs Facility and a fast-growing cargo service operation. It also features two (2) premier Fixed-Base-Operators in B. Coleman Aviation and Gary Jet Center.

For more information about the Air Show, including information on transportation and parking, visit https://www.southshorecva.com/air-show/.