Gary Chapter of Drifters Host Annual SHEROS scholarship Luncheon

The Gary Chapter of Drifters, Inc., recently hosted its 4th Annual SHEROS Scholarship Luncheon at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville Indiana. The event was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, and honored four extraordinary women doing exemplary things throughout the community. In addition, the Drifters awarded book scholarships to three graduating seniors who have displayed admirable performance in their school and community involvement. This year’s theme was, Women Succeeding: Passion, Purpose and Success.

The Drifters started the SHEROS Scholarship Luncheon five years ago to place a spotlight on the hidden heroes in the community. The women recognized for the award are trailblazers in their own right – serving behind-the-scenes and contributing to the growth and development of our community. Whether serving in their churches, leading community organizations, these women are recognized for the difference their commitment to humanitarian service is making throughout our community.

The SHEROS Luncheon also serves as a fundraiser to raise money for scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors. These seniors are awarded for their exemplary school performance and commitment to humanitarian service. They were required to submit an essay, along with letters of referral and grade documentation.

Due to COVID-19, the Drifters were not able to honor our 2020 graduating senior, Cloe’ Coleman. Therefore, she was invited to the recent luncheon to be recognized and receive her $250 scholarship. This year there were both a first and second place scholarship award, Talyn Watkins, a graduating senior from Valparaiso High School received $500 and Kendall Jackson, a 2021 Lake Central graduate received $250.

The Drifters are honored to recognize the hidden gems of the community.