Gary Chamber to host 9th World Civility Day 

The Gary Chamber of Commerce is set to host the ninth annual World Civility Day on Thursday, April 10, 2025, an event that underscores the city’s commitment to fostering respect and positive engagement within the community. This year’s keynote speaker for the World Civility Day Awards Dinner is Linsey Davis, a distinguished ABC News broadcast journalist known for anchoring the Sunday edition of World News Tonight and hosting ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis. Davis, a two-time Emmy Award winner, has also authored four children’s books, including How High is Heaven.

World Civility Day originated in 2015 as part of the Community Civility Counts initiative, a collaborative effort between the Gary Chamber of Commerce and the Times Media Company. The initiative was conceived by Charles “Chuck” Hughes, Executive Director of the Gary Chamber, in response to increasing reports of societal incivility. Dr. Clyde Rivers, World Civility Day Ambassador, highlighted the global impact of this movement, stating, “Gary is making a difference in the world with an initiative called Civility Counts. It started here, and now it’s moving all over the world.”

The inaugural World Civility Day in 2017 attracted participants from 14 states and eight countries, featuring workshops on topics such as workplace civility and ethics training. The event culminated in a gala honoring individuals and organizations exemplifying civility, with notable attendees including Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and State Senator Lonnie Randolph.

This year’s World Civility Day will continue the tradition with a series of workshops from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, focusing on themes like civility in the classroom and workplace. The Awards Dinner is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Avalon Manor in Merrillville, where Linsey Davis will deliver the keynote address. For sponsorships, reservations, or additional information, contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at (219) 885-7407.