Gary Chamber of Commerce luncheon welcomes CBRE, Inc.

Three guests from CBRE, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm and a Fortune 500 company, will speak at the next Gary Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Join the Gary Chamber and guests on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the Council Oak Steak House at the Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Avenue, Gary, IN.

CBRE serves more than 90 of the 100 companies in the Fortune 100 list. Speakers will include Anne Rahm, Peter Livaditis and Chris Deutscher. Rahm provides strategic planning, development and brokerage services to government entities and education institutions nationwide. With extensive experience in real estate Capital Markets and corporate banking, She offers her clients advanced execution strategies and customized financing solutions.

Livaditis leads a team that focuses on providing integrated transaction services to clients in the Chicago market and globally. Recognized nationally, he provides innovative market strategies to CBRE clients.

Deutscher, a lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana, focuses on attracting new businesses and residents to Northern Indiana by promoting real estate to serve their needs.

Attendees are invited to hear how the city of Gary and the region can benefit from the services provided by CBRE.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person and seats can be reserved by contacting the Chamber office at (219) 885-7407. Payment is required in advance and American Express, Master Card, and Visa Credit/Debit cards are now accepted.

The Gary Chamber of Commerce has sponsorship opportunities available for the luncheon. It is suggested you bring business cards for the networking session which starts at 11:30 a.m.