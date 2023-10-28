Gary Chamber of Commerce 15th Annual Lakeshore Classic announce Corporate Luncheon Speaker

Jim Rose

In keeping with the tradition of having outstanding personalities and speakers, the Gary Chamber of Commerce recently announced that retired sports director and anchor for ABC 7 Chicago station’s top-rated 5:00-6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. newscasts Jim Rose will be this year’s speaker.

Jim Rose had the distinction of serving as a sports reporter in Chicago for 41 years making him the longest tenured sports reporter in the country. Rose, an Emmy Award winner has received numerous accolades and additional awards.

Jim Rose will join guests as the speaker for the Lakeshore Classic Corporate Luncheon on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Avenue, Gary, 11:30 a.m., $50 per person. Payment is required in advance.