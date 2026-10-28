Gary Celebrates Opening of New Golf Driving Range at Gleason Park

Mayor Eddie Melton and Gary Common Council join community members for ribbon-cutting ceremony in the city’s 5th District.

GARY, Ind. — The City of Gary is continuing its investment in parks and recreational opportunities with the opening of a new golf driving range at Gleason Park, offering residents and visitors another way to enjoy outdoor activities.

Mayor Eddie Melton, Gary Common Council President Linda Barnes-Caldwell and members of the Common Council joined community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the latest addition to the park, located in Gary’s 5th District.

The new driving range represents another step toward improving recreational amenities and creating welcoming spaces where residents can participate in healthy outdoor activities.

The facility provides an opportunity for golfers of varying skill levels to practice their swings, develop their skills and enjoy the game without having to travel outside the community.

Beyond providing another recreational option, the project reflects the city’s broader commitment to enhancing public spaces and encouraging greater use of neighborhood parks.

Gleason Park has long been part of Gary’s recreational landscape, and the new driving range adds another attraction for residents seeking outdoor activities close to home.

City leaders emphasized the importance of continued investment in community spaces that promote recreation, neighborhood pride and quality of life.

The Gary Common Council celebrated the project’s completion, thanking everyone involved in bringing the new facility to life and recognizing the importance of partnerships in advancing community development.

The addition also creates opportunities to introduce more young people and families to golf, a sport that encourages patience, discipline and physical activity.

As Gary continues working to strengthen its neighborhoods and expand recreational opportunities, improvements like the Gleason Park driving range demonstrate how investments in public amenities can contribute to a more vibrant community.

For residents of the 5th District and visitors from across Northwest Indiana, the new facility offers another reason to visit Gleason Park, spend time outdoors and take advantage of Gary’s recreational resources.

The ribbon cutting marks another milestone in efforts to improve the city’s parks and make recreational opportunities more accessible to the community.