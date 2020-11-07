Gary business owner graces cover of Woman to Woman NWI

It all started with a social media contest on Facebook. Woman to Woman NWI magazine invited local small business owners to submit a brief summary about why they should be featured on the cover. Chelsea Whittington, owner of the public relations firm C WHITT PR in Gary, decided to take a chance and enter.

“I typed up a few paragraphs, said a prayer and hit enter,” recalls Whittington. A few days later, a magazine representative informed her that she had been selected to participate in the social media portion of the contest. A total of 16 business owners were challenged to invite their followers to vote for them by liking their photo and sharing it.

“Since so much of my business evolves around social media, this contest was right up my alley,” said Whittington. “My friends, family and followers came through for me in a major way.”

Once Whittington was notified that she had won, she was invited to a secret location for the cover photo shoot and was advised to not share the news until the magazine went live November 1.

“I am good at keeping secrets, but this was kind of hard because people wanted to know what happened once they’d voted,” she said. “I just kept saying ‘I should know something soon’.”

The article that Woman to Woman NWI publisher Nicole DeMario wrote about Whittington covers her career in public relations and the leap of faith that she took into entrepreneurship. Whittington credits her husband, Terrell, for giving her that extra nudge to follow her dreams.

“He always said that if there was anyone who could stand on her own and be successful, it was me,” said Whittington. “His confidence in me, along with my family, friends, team members and clients, is what keeps me going.”

C WHITT PR was established in the fall of October 2015 as a part-time PR consulting firm. Whittington took the business full-time on March 30, 2019 (her birthday). Her staff consists of three women—Crystal O’Brien, Amber McKinstry and LaTasia Jones. Each boasts various skill sets that are merged together to service the needs of C WHITT PR clients. Currently, the company represents nearly 20 brands.

“My company has experienced such rapid growth because of my amazing team,” said Whittington. “They have embraced my vision of what great service looks like, and they put their all in everything they do for the C WHITT brand.”

Woman to Woman NWI magazine is free and will be on stands November 6th. Whittington will host a magazine signing Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at J’s Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway in Gary. The restaurant is one of the brands that C WHITT PR represents, and there will be copies available for the general public. Whittington will also be taking orders for her coveted “Who you WHITT?” hoodies.

“As a woman of color, my appearance on this cover is significant,” added Whittington. “I want the region and the world to know that small businesses are thriving in my beautiful city of Gary, Indiana.”

The article also mentions the expansion of C WHITT PR and plans for 2021. Earlier this week, Whittington opened a satellite office in downtown Hammond, Indiana, in the Hammond Development Corporation HUB building at 5233 Hohman Ave. There, she and her team will meet with clients, record broadcasts and teach courses that are aimed at helping small business owners build their brands.

“My course offerings will be under the umbrella of C WHITT University,” said Whittington. “All I can say is that 2021 will be amazing!”

For more information about C WHITT PR, visit http://www.CWHITT.biz or send an email to Chelsea@CWhitt.biz.