Gary breast cancer event recognizes first male honoree

For 12 years, breast cancer advocates Toya Smith and Natalie Ammons have brought survivors, families and supporters together in Gary to raise awareness about a disease that affects thousands of Americans each year.

This year, their annual celebration marked a historic first by honoring a man battling breast cancer, bringing attention to a diagnosis often overlooked in conversations about the disease.

Kenneth Clark, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, became the first male honoree at the annual “Let’s Hit Breast Cancer Out of the Ballpark” celebration, held Friday, October 23, at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary.

Clark’s recognition served as a reminder that although breast cancer overwhelmingly affects women, men also face the disease and need access to early detection, treatment and emotional support.

During the ceremony, Clark’s brother, Lorenzo Clark, spoke on his behalf. His sister, Bernice Clark, joined Lorenzo in accepting the award.

The free event, held from 5 to 8 p.m., brought community members together for an evening of education, encouragement and recognition of those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

Smith, a Highland resident, and Ammons, a Gary resident, have organized and supported the annual gathering for 12 years, creating an opportunity for survivors to share their experiences while encouraging others to remain vigilant about their health.

“I look forward to celebrating survivors. It is important for them to know they are not alone,” Smith said.

Ammons described the gathering as an emotional and uplifting experience for participants.

“Friday night at the Railcats Stadium was a magical experience to share with Breast Cancer Survivors. The time spent learning of the journey through conversation, laughter and tears was what was needed to make the perfect potion for therapy and healing. Thankful.”

While breast cancer awareness campaigns traditionally focus on women, health officials emphasize that men can also develop the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one out of every 100 breast cancer diagnoses in the United States occurs in a man.

The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 2,670 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer nationwide in 2026.

Because breast cancer is relatively uncommon among men, symptoms may go unrecognized or be dismissed, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Warning signs can include a lump or swelling in the breast, changes in the skin, nipple discharge, redness or a nipple that turns inward. Health officials encourage men experiencing these symptoms to seek medical evaluation promptly.

Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for men diagnosed with localized breast cancer is approximately 97 percent. Localized cancer means the disease has not spread beyond the breast.

Although survival rates vary depending on the stage of diagnosis and other factors, the statistics reinforce the importance of recognizing symptoms and obtaining timely medical care.

For Smith and Ammons, the annual gathering represents more than an awareness campaign. It provides an opportunity to celebrate survival, acknowledge the challenges of treatment and remind individuals facing cancer that they have a community standing behind them.

Recognizing Clark expanded that mission by bringing greater visibility to men confronting the disease.

His inclusion among this year’s honorees also highlighted the importance of family support, demonstrated by his brother and sister accepting the recognition on his behalf.

As the annual celebration enters its second decade, Smith and Ammons continue to emphasize education, compassion and community involvement.

This year’s gathering delivered an additional message: Breast cancer awareness must include everyone affected by the disease, regardless of gender.

For Clark and other men confronting breast cancer, that recognition can help break the silence surrounding a diagnosis too often considered exclusively a women’s health issue.