Gary awarded $1M state grant for local roads projects

Crusader Staff Report

Gary will receive a $1 million Community Crossing grant for local road projects, Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced on Tuesday December 8, 2020.

Gary is one of just four cities in Northwest Indiana to receive the maximum $1 million in state assistance. East Chicago, St. John and Winfield were also awarded $1 million. Out of 241 Indiana cities and counties, only 19 received $1 million. Nine were counties.

It’s the first time this year that Gary, Merrillville and East Chicago were awarded a Community Crossing Grant. Merrillville received $751,573.69. The grants are awarded twice a year.

In Northwest Indiana, cities and counties, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were awarded nearly $13 million for local road projects.

Statewide, some 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties will receive over $101 million in grants, which will pay 50 percent of the cost of projects in larger communities, and 75 percent in smaller ones.

“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure,” Holcomb said.

“I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”

This was the second round of Community Crossing grants. Last March, INDOT awarded $126.5 million to Indiana cities. Gary, Merrillville and East Chicago did not receive anything, but it’s uncertain whether those cities applied for the grants. A total of 10 cities did not receive a Community Crossing grant last March. About 15 cities were awarded grants in both rounds, including Valparaiso, which was awarded $1 million in March and $422,822.28 on Tuesday.

While the cities in Northwest Indiana together received nearly $13 million, they received a total of over $12 million in March. The latest round of grants was delayed three months because of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to INDOT. The $101 million awarded was the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Created in 2016, the Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects.

“This is a tremendous win for our local partners,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said Tuesday. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high-priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward now without the state’s funding commitment.”

To qualify for the grants, local governments must provide local matching funds from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an

INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 summer/fall call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.