Gary attorneys earn repeat national recognition

Gary attorneys Michael E. Tolbert and Shelice R. Tolbert, partners at Tolbert & Tolbert, have once again earned national recognition for their accomplishments in the legal profession. The husband-and-wife team has been named to The National Black Lawyers Top 100, an invitation-only organization recognizing accomplished Black attorneys across the United States.

The repeat recognition places the Gary legal professionals among attorneys honored for their professional achievements, leadership, legal representation and commitment to community service.

For the Tolberts, the distinction also highlights the work they have undertaken to build a legal practice rooted in their hometown while maintaining a commitment to serving clients and strengthening the community.

The National Black Lawyers is a professional organization that recognizes African American attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their respective areas of practice. In addition to honoring professional achievement, the organization provides opportunities for networking, professional development and collaboration among attorneys throughout the country.

The organization’s Top 100 recognition is intended to highlight attorneys whose professional accomplishments and leadership have distinguished them within the legal community.

For Michael and Shelice Tolbert, being selected again represents another milestone in their shared professional journey. Their practice reflects a commitment to providing quality legal representation while maintaining strong connections to the community where they established their careers.

“To be recognized again among distinguished attorneys across the country is truly humbling. We are grateful for the opportunity to do work that we love, but our greatest reward will always be making a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients and the communities we serve,” said Michael E. Tolbert.

Shelice R. Tolbert emphasized that the recognition carries significance beyond professional accomplishments.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because the work has always been about more than practicing law. It is about opening doors, creating opportunities, advocating for others, and demonstrating that excellence and service go hand in hand. I am grateful for the journey and remain committed to serving with purpose and compassion.”

As partners in both business and life, the Tolberts have built their professional relationship around a shared philosophy that legal representation should combine professional excellence with compassion, accessibility and a genuine concern for the people they serve.

Their recognition also brings attention to Gary’s professional and business community, where locally established firms continue to contribute to the city’s economic and professional landscape.

For communities such as Gary, the success of locally based professionals can carry significance beyond individual accomplishments. It demonstrates that businesses rooted in Northwest Indiana can establish professional reputations that extend well beyond the region.

The Tolberts’ continued presence in Gary reflects their stated commitment to maintaining those local connections while pursuing excellence in a profession that demands both legal knowledge and dedication to client service.

The attorneys also view community reinvestment as an important part of their firm’s mission. Their approach emphasizes the relationship between professional success and the responsibility to create opportunities, advocate for others and contribute to underserved communities.

Their latest recognition underscores a continuing commitment to that mission while adding another national distinction to their professional careers.

For Michael and Shelice Tolbert, the honor serves as both acknowledgment of their accomplishments and encouragement to continue the work that has shaped their legal practice.

Additional information about The National Black Lawyers and its Top 100 recognition is available at www.nbltop100.org.