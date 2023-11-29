Gary Area Career Center students honor local veterans by providing services

A LOCAL VETERAN receives a manicure from a student at the Gary Area Career Center as part of a day where the students used the skills they had learned at the center to give back to the veterans and the community.

Recently, the Gary Area Career Center hosted a special event honoring local veterans which offered a range of services provided by students enrolled at the center.

This initiative showcases students’ skills and training in various industries while emphasizing the importance of giving back to those who have served our country. Manicure services were provided by students in the cosmetology program, ensuring that veterans enjoyed a day of pampering and relaxation. The automotive technology students offered complimentary oil changes, and the barbering students provided haircuts.

In addition, the students gave tours of the Career Center to the veterans and had the opportunity to interview them. To complement the day, the culinary arts students prepared and served delicious food to all attendees, creating a warm and welcoming environment for veterans.

“We believe in the power of community and giving back, and what better way to express our gratitude than by offering our skills and services to those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Colonel Ligon, Veteran and Instructor at the Gary Area Career Center.

Ligon added that the event has become an annual tradition to which the students and veterans look forward.

