Gary and the NWI Community honor the memory of Father Patrick Gaza

Members of the Gary and Northwest Indiana community are mourning the loss and honoring the life of Father Patrick Gaza, affectionately known as “Father Pat,” a beloved spiritual leader, activist and civic figure who served the people of Gary for more than four decades.

Father Gaza, who retired as pastor of St. Monica and St. Luke Catholic Church in 2013, died June 18 at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. He was 81.

In a statement, Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Diocese of Gary praised Father Gaza’s enduring commitment to ministry. “Father Gaza loved the people of Gary and tirelessly worked to serve them as long as his health allowed. He was a true servant and will be deeply missed,” McClory said.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton also reflected on Gaza’s passing, calling him a man of faith and fearless action.

“I join so many across our community in mourning the loss of a dear friend, a spiritual leader, and a relentless advocate for justice,” Melton said. “Father Pat Gaza was more than a priest. He was a steady voice for the voiceless, a champion for the underrepresented, and a faithful servant to the people of Gary. Whether he was on the front lines of community struggles or quietly offering counsel in times of need, his presence always brought light, conviction and passion.”

During his tenure in Gary, Father Gaza’s impact extended far beyond the pulpit. He was a visible and trusted presence during some of the city’s most challenging moments and transitional periods. Known for bridging faith with community action, he was involved in a wide range of civic initiatives that addressed poverty, racial injustice, and neighborhood revitalization.

He was an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Council, where he served as secretary, and was a longtime member of the Gary NAACP, where he held the position of treasurer for ten years. His work also included membership in the Alliance Against Domestic Violence, the Northwest Indiana Brownfield Redevelopment Project, and the nonprofit Rebuilding Together, formerly known as Christmas in April. Father Gaza also contributed to the Steel City Hall of Fame and the Gary Urban Enterprise Association.

Verlie Suggs, a longtime Gary resident, knew Father Gaza not only as a pastor and spiritual guide but also as a trusted friend. She recalled visiting him at Community Hospital the day before he was transferred to Indianapolis.

“I commented on his beard, which looked as though it had been cut short,” Suggs said. “At the time, Father wasn’t able to speak, but he proudly showed me that he had made two braids from the hair on his chin where the beard still remained. We smiled and hugged each other, both knowing the significance of the beard.”

That beard, Suggs said, carried a symbolic message. Gaza had vowed not to shave until there was peace in the Middle East—an act of quiet but powerful protest that spoke volumes about his belief in global justice and human dignity.

Barbara Bolling-Williams, former state president of the NAACP in Indiana, called Gaza a servant leader for the entire city.

“Father Gaza was pastor to the Gary community at large,” she said. “He didn’t just minister to his parish—he showed up for all of us. He used his voice for peace, for justice, and for those who couldn’t speak for themselves.”

Suggs added, “Father Pat was more than just my pastor and spiritual leader—he was a community activist. He was our own version of Chicago’s Father Michael Pfleger. He didn’t just talk the talk; he walked the walk. He was a friend. He was loved.”

Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, shared that her relationship with Father Gaza began through the Gary NAACP, where they both served in leadership roles.

“I was the first vice president under Reverend Solomon Dye. That was our first connection, and after that we stayed close all these years,” she said.

Allen-McCloud credited Gaza for being one of her earliest supporters as she transitioned from her role in education to the Urban League.

“When I became president and CEO, Father Gaza was among the first to congratulate me and make a donation to support our mission of providing opportunities for students and their families,” she said. “He supported not only in person—he was financially supportive because he believed in our work and our mission.”

She remembered Gaza not only as compassionate, but as a fighter.

“He was a kind fighter—he would speak out and advocate for those who felt they had no voice. I want to model his character. You can’t say that about many people. He showed us how to love, how to care, how to be active in your community. That was his ministry.”

Funeral arrangements for Father Gaza are pending.