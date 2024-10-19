Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi to host Halloween event

The Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., in collaboration with Juiced Up, invites the public to a unique event blending music, games, and Halloween fun at Tooties Bar & Grill in Crown Point on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The evening promises an exciting twist on bingo, as participants will play along to hip-hop and RnB tunes for a chance to win top prizes.

The event, dubbed “Hip-Hop & RnB Bingo & Halloween Costume Contest,” includes two bingo boards with each $30 ticket, offering multiple chances to take home prizes throughout the night. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with the first bingo game scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive in their best Halloween costumes, as the night will also feature a costume contest with the chance to win special prizes. Additionally, Tooties Bar & Grill will offer food and drink specials to enhance the evening’s festivities.

Tickets are available for purchase at $30, which covers admission and two bingo boards. To secure a spot, interested participants can contact James Harris of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at (219) 730-2825. More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page at Gary Nupes Facebook.

This event promises to be a fun-filled night of music, games, and community spirit, with something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Halloween with a unique bingo experience.

