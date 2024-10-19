Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi to host Halloween event

The Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., in collaboration with Juiced Up, invites the public to a unique event blending music, games, and Halloween fun at Tooties Bar & Grill in Crown Point on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The evening promises an exciting twist on bingo, as participants will play along to hip-hop and RnB tunes for a chance to win top prizes.

The event, dubbed “Hip-Hop & RnB Bingo & Halloween Costume Contest,” includes two bingo boards with each $30 ticket, offering multiple chances to take home prizes throughout the night. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with the first bingo game scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive in their best Halloween costumes, as the night will also feature a costume contest with the chance to win special prizes. Additionally, Tooties Bar & Grill will offer food and drink specials to enhance the evening’s festivities.

Tickets are available for purchase at $30, which covers admission and two bingo boards. To secure a spot, interested participants can contact James Harris of the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at (219) 730-2825. More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page at Gary Nupes Facebook.

This event promises to be a fun-filled night of music, games, and community spirit, with something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Halloween with a unique bingo experience.

The public is invited to join the Gary Alumni Chapter Nupes of Kappa Alpha Psi and Juiced Up at Tooties Bar & Grill in Crown Point on Sunday, October 27, 2024 for an exciting evening of Hip-Hop & RnB Bingo. Your entry includes two bingo boards, giving you the chance to take home the evening’s top prizes.