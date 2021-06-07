Gary Airport receives $3.5 million federal grant

By David Denson

Mayor Jerome Prince was joined on Tuesday, June 1, by Congressman Frank Mrvan and representatives of the Gary/Chicago International Airport to receive a $3.5 million Department of Transportation grant that was awarded to the airport.

The grant is a critical component to completing multiple years and phases of long-needed rehabilitation of the airport’s main runway, parallel Taxiway A and aprons. The project further supports GCIA’s critical cargo service operations, including a new tenant UPS, and will reduce overall maintenance and repair costs for the airport.

During the press conference held at the Gary Airport, Executive Airport Director Duane Hayden stated that the funds will be used to complete the taxiway that serves the main runway.

Hayden said rehabilitation on the taxiways, and paved surfaces are critical to meet the needs of the current operations, and opens the door for new development opportunities and infrastructure improvements in the future.

Congressman Mrvan said the runway will create construction jobs, as a taxiway will be constructed as a 14-inch concrete overlay that is 335 feet long.

“What we want to do is allow private business to do what they do best and create life sustaining opportunities for individuals to relocate into Gary, and for individuals who live here in the city of Gary to have sustainable incomes,” said Mrvan.

“I congratulate Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, the Gary/Chicago International Airport Board Members and staff, and everyone involved who helped support the efforts to secure the federal resources that we are celebrating today. This investment will put people back to work, enhance this valuable asset, and benefit our region. I will continue to look for opportunities to promote investment in our infrastructure and create an economy that works for everyone,” said Mrvan.

Mrvan also said that the Biden Administration’s American Jobs Plan along with the $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill being considered by Congress will help the airport development.

“Today marks the continuation of the development and enhancements that have gone on at this airport for quite some time. We are poised to see this airport reach heights we could only have imagined. Things like this don’t just happen, it is a collaboration,’’ said Mayor Jerome Prince.

The addition of UPS as an airport tenant, along with the customs facility and the Jet Center and Coleman Aviation proponents of the airport all point to signs of the facility’s continuing growth.

Airport officials say the grant will enhance cargo service for UPS and reduce the cost of maintenance and repairs to the airport.

The Gary/Chicago International Airport is Chicago’s third official airport serving as a partner for Midway International and O’Hare International airports. The airport serves as a vital option servicing cargo and private operations, freeing up needed capacity at O’Hare and Midway and allowing them to focus on increasing passenger demands.