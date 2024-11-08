Gallstones and bile duct cancer: Is there a link?

In response to high cholesterol or an unhealthy diet, your gallbladder may produce hardened pieces of cholesterol and pigment called gallstones. You might wonder what this means for your health.

In fact, many people worry that passing gallstones causes chronic inflammation and irritation in the bile duct, resulting in bile duct cancer. However, Dr. Purvi Parikh, a surgical oncologist at Advocate Health Care, helps set the record straight:

“While most people with bile duct cancer also have gallstones, the reverse is not true. Having gallstones does not necessarily mean you have a higher chance of getting bile duct cancer,” explains Dr. Parikh. “There are 21 million people in the United States that have gallstones and there are only about 8,000 bile duct cancer diagnoses per year. So, the odds of developing bile duct cancer from gallstones is extremely low.”

The real risk of developing bile duct cancer comes from smoking and exposure to carcinogens commonly found in factories.

And while gallstones don’t necessarily cause bile duct cancer, Dr. Parikh says you can reduce your risk with these preventive steps:

Stay hydrated

Eat a lean, low-fat diet

Avoid fried foods

Skip the sweets

Avoid large meals

Keep your cholesterol in range

Maintain a healthy weight and exercise regimen

Dr. Parikh emphasizes that gallbladders are typically only surgically removed if you have symptoms, such as biliary colic, difficulty or severe pain while passing the stones and an elevated liver function test leading to jaundice. However, she says it’s important to know that gallbladder removal doesn’t completely eliminate your risk of bile duct cancer.

