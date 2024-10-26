Documentary about Challenges Facing Black Farmland Owners Streaming Free October 24-27

Produced in partnership by John Deere and Al Roker Entertainment

On October 24,2024, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and Al Roker Entertainment today announced the award-winning documentary, Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land, will air on VONtv October 24–27. Available free of charge, viewers will have the opportunity to learn about the devastating consequences of heirs’ property that has impacted the Black farming community in America.

Heirs’ property is land jointly owned by descendants of someone who didn’t leave a legal will. Without a clear title, that land gets passed to surviving family members through fractional ownership, enabling any heir to divide or sell the land as they please. This means one person’s decision can have a lasting impact on the entire family, especially as it opens the door to outside buyers that purposely want to take advantage.

Denise Hurst Green, Content Specialist for Al Roker Entertainment, first recognized the importance of the heirs’ property issue after reading about John Deere’s initiatives to support Black landowners in an article. She brought the project to Al Roker Entertainment where they developed the accomplished production team that would bring this crucial story to life. “The significance of this issue struck me immediately, and it was important to bring attention to the generational impact of heirs’ property on Black farming communities,” she said.

In this documentary, Emmy-nominated director Eternal Polk examines the causes, effects, and what is being done to fight the exploitation of this law. With perspectives from farmers directly impacted by the issue and those fighting to help them, the film also showcases how Black farmers are reclaiming their agricultural legacy and ensuring their land for future generations.

“Despite being the leading cause of involuntary land loss among Black farmers, heirs’ property is a relatively unknown issue within the agriculture community, let alone our broader world,” said Tharlyn Fox, Program Manager, Region 4 Professional Organizations, Deere & Company. “Black farm owners have faced a mountain of challenges with regards to land ownership and one of the best ways to support the end of these injustices is to provide the resources and education to help them take back what should already be theirs. I urge everyone—not just those directly affected by heirs’ property—to tune in.”

VONtv is available to download across most major streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Content on the site can also be streamed directly from Von.tv on tablets, computers, and mobile phones. The documentary will air Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 7 p.m. CST. The film will remain on the platform for on-demand viewing until Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

“History has a way of erasing itself when there’s a limited audience caring about an issue. I feel honored to have been able to help broaden the understanding of heirs’ property through this documentary, and do my part to help Black farmers reclaim what is rightfully theirs,” said Gaining Ground director Eternal Polk.

The documentary comes as a result of John Deere’s creation of the LEAP Coalition in 2020. In partnership with the National Black Growers Council and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the LEAP Coalition provides resources for farmers and landowners to resolve heirs’ property issues.

About the LEAP Coalition

John Deere, in partnership with the National Black Growers Council (NBGC) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), established the LEAP (Legislation, Education, Advocacy and Production Systems) Coalition in 2020 to help eliminate barriers created by heirs’ property and provide resources to advance the lives and livelihoods of Black farmers. LEAP is dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of less than 5 million acres of land currently owned or farmed by Black farmers.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what’s possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world’s increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

About Al Roker Entertainment

Formed in 1994, Al Roker Entertainment (ARE) is an industry-leading producer of original, award-winning TV programs and digital content. Led by 14-time Emmy winning TV personality and, according to a The Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult Poll (2024), the most trusted morning show anchor in America, Al Roker, ARE partners with an award-winning creative network of producers, directors, writers, agencies, and talent to ideate, produce, activate, and amplify original content globally, using a variety of broadcast, cable, social, and streaming platforms. ARE works with brands, non-profits, ad agencies, and PR companies to generate and inspire audiences through social impact and branded entertainment storytelling.

About VONtv

VONtv is WVON’s Digital Streaming Network. Through the OTT Digital Streaming platform, VONtv delivers short and long-form video content, independent films, culturally relevant documentaries and original programming. The network has the potential of reaching more than 117MM+ households through streaming partners ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV+, WVON’s app and at VON.tv.