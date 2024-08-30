Funeral services set for activist Anthony Gay

Funeral services for Anthony Gay, an activist renowned for his tireless advocacy against solitary confinement after spending 22 years in isolation, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island, Illinois.

Gay, 50, succumbed to lung and liver cancer on August 17, 2024, just two days after receiving a compassionate medical release from a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri. His death occurred shortly before his 51st birthday, marking the end of a life that saw both extreme adversity and a determined pursuit of justice.

Born on August 19, 1973, in Rock Island, Illinois, Gay’s early life was fraught with challenges that would set the stage for his later activism. At the age of 20, Gay found himself embroiled in a legal battle that would drastically alter the course of his life. In 1994, he was involved in a fight with a teenager who accused him of stealing a hat and $1 bill. Following the advice of his attorney, Gay pleaded guilty to robbery. Though he was initially released from jail after four days, Gay was soon re-arrested for driving without a license, a violation of his probation. This seemingly minor infraction led to a seven-year sentence, but it was only the beginning of a much longer ordeal.

That seven-year sentence eventually stretched into 23 years, with 22 of those years spent in solitary confinement. Gay was transferred between various Illinois prisons, including the notorious Tamms Correctional Center, a facility known for its use of prolonged isolation. The conditions Gay endured in solitary confinement were harsh and dehumanizing, leading to significant psychological and physical harm. Desperate for human interaction, Gay resorted to self-mutilation as a means of being transferred to medical facilities where he could be around other people.

Released in 2019, Gay immediately turned his focus toward activism, dedicating his life to fighting for social justice and advocating against the use of solitary confinement. His personal experiences fueled his passion for change, and he became the driving force behind legislation aimed at restricting the use of isolated confinement in Illinois. The “Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act,” introduced and passed by Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-8th) and later reintroduced by Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), was a testament to his unyielding commitment to reforming the criminal justice system.

Rep. La Shawn Ford praised Gay’s dedication, stating, “I was proud to work with Anthony Gay, a man who did more than seek change. He led the charge for it. Unlike many who place a bill in the lap of legislators, Mr. Gay took his fight across Illinois, coming to Springfield, traveling throughout the state, and calling every member of the General Assembly.

His dedication and understanding of the legislative process were key to passing this crucial law. I hope Mr. Gay has given hope to those still suffering under the inhumane treatment of solitary confinement and has shown others what it means to be an active patriot, standing strong in the face of disrespect and un-American treatment.”

Sen. Robert Peters also acknowledged Gay’s influence, noting, “Anthony’s fight against the inhumane practice of solitary confinement highlighted the need for change in our criminal justice system. His advocacy continues to inspire us to push for reforms that prioritize human dignity.”

In the months leading up to his death, Gay’s health deteriorated rapidly. He was diagnosed with lung and liver cancer, conditions he believed were exacerbated by the medical neglect he experienced while incarcerated. In a phone call to the Chicago Crusader on July 15, 2024, from a federal medical prison facility in Springfield, Missouri, Gay spoke in a frail voice, describing his failing health. “I am having trouble breathing.

I am in a wheelchair, and I am on an oxygen mask. I don’t want to die in prison,” he said. Gay suspected he had cancer based on the medical terminology used around him, particularly the word “metastasize,” which indicated the spread of cancer cells in his body. Despite receiving medication, he felt that he was not given adequate medical treatment.

Gay’s battle for a compassionate release was a final act of defiance against a system that had subjected him to years of suffering. His sister, Lashonda Northern, told WTTW News that her brother remained a fighter until the very end, securing his release just days before his death. “He is a fighter who fought until he got what he wanted,” she said.

Throughout his life, Gay faced numerous legal challenges, including a federal indictment that stemmed from what he claimed were “trumped-up” charges by the Rock Island police. After his release in 2019, Gay alleged that he was assaulted by police officers in Rock Island. He filed a complaint, which he believed led to retaliation in the form of additional charges. Gay represented himself in court during his trial in April 2022, which ended in a hung jury. However, during a retrial in May 2022, an all-white jury found him guilty, and he was subsequently incarcerated again.

Despite these setbacks, Gay remained committed to his advocacy work. He continued to push for the passage of the “Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act,” and his efforts were recognized by both Rep. Ford and Sen. Peters. Gay’s legacy as a freedom fighter and advocate for justice endures, inspiring others to continue the struggle against solitary confinement and the broader injustices within the criminal justice system.

Anthony Gay is survived by his five-year-old son, Damion, his 30-year-old daughter, Damani, and a host of family and friends. His life and work serve as a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring fight for justice.