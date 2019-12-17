Funeral Services for Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher

Gary Mourns An Historic Icon-Gary’s First African-American Mayor

Gary, Indiana-Funeral arrangements have been set for Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher, the first African-American mayor of the city of Gary and one of the first black mayors in the nation to lead a major city.

The Hatcher family has announced that Mayor Hatcher will lie in state in the Richard Gordon Hatcher Arena at the Genesis Convention Center; One Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, Indiana on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. also in the Richard Gordon Hatcher Arena at the Genesis Convention Center. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations to the Richard Gordon Hatcher Legacy Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 64105, Gary, Indiana 46401. Condolence letters, Resolutions etc. may also be mailed to P.O. Box 64105 or sent in care of Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Fax: 219-887-7620.

Mayor Hatcher served as mayor of Gary from January 1, 1968-January 1, 1988. The city of Gary dedicated a statue in Mayor Hatcher’s on October 9, 2019. Mayor Hatcher died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago.

For additional questions regarding arrangements, contact LaLosa Dent Burns, City of Gary Communications Director, at (219) 881-1314.

For media inquiries contact Carolyn McCrady (219) 484-5726.

-30-