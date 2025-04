William Godwin joins Calumet Township Trustee Case Manager LaNita Charleston during the Funeral Directors Summit held recently at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center. Adkins hosted local funeral industry experts to discuss Calumet Township funded funerals for at-need families.

Lynell Murrell, Oak Hill Cemetery, Kim Banks, Office Manager and Dana Kelly White represented Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.

Valerie Broadnax, Guy and Allen Funeral Director with Antiqua Austin and Wilhemina Smith representing Ross Township Trustee Eric Blackmon.