Funding Available: COVID-19 Emergency Relief & Recovery; Envisioning Justice

COVID-19 RELIEF AND RECOVERY GRANTS – Open now; Deadline July 15, 2021

Illinois Humanities will distribute $1,000,000 to Illinois-based humanities and cultural nonprofit organizations thanks to funding from NEH through the American Rescue Plan and support from generous individuals. These grants are intended to help ensure the survival and resilience of Illinois’s critical humanities and cultural nonprofits during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

general operating grants range from $5,000-$10,000 and are available to humanities-based nonprofit organization with budgets under $2M;

humanities project grants in the amount of $5,000 are available to all eligible nonprofits throughout Illinois.

Click here to watch an information session about this funding opportunity and other resources available to support reopening and recovery for public humanities organizations and programs. We will host a drop-in session on Friday, June 18 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. (CDT) to guide people through the grant application and/or answer any questions. Please join us via zoom.

ENVISIONING JUSTICE GRANTS – Open June 15; Deadline September 1, 2021

Envisioning Justice Grants support the creation or expansion of projects in communities across Illinois that respond to the impacts of mass incarceration and work to envision a society that is restorative, healing, and just for all. These grants are open to individuals and nonprofit organizations in Illinois.