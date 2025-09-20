Fun4Everyone conference launches in Chicago with bold vision for Accessibility and Justice

Vanessa A. Harris, P.E., founder of the Strategy for Access Foundation and creator of the Fun4Everyone Conference, has a simple but powerful message: fun, access, and justice should be available to everyone. Harris, a licensed professional engineer, artist, and cancer survivor who uses a wheelchair, is determined to prove that accessibility and celebration can go hand in hand when the three-day event opens in Hyde Park, Chicago, on Friday, September 19, with an opening night outing to the Studebaker Theater.

The conference will unfold as a full weekend of programming centered on Black excellence, creativity, and healing. But it is also rooted in accountability, pushing beyond talk into concrete action. “I’m sick of these conferences where you get together and you lament, ‘I’m so sorry, I have a hard time, I don’t know what to do,’ and then you go home,” Harris said in an interview. “That is not the purpose of this. The purpose is to come up with solutions. We’re not going to solve everything in two days, but we’re going to start.”

The event kicks off on Friday, September 19, with a group outing to the Studebaker Theater to see “44: The Obama Musical.” For Harris, who has seen the production before, the venue’s accessibility is not a minor detail. “Most theaters aren’t really accessible. Usually, they put you in the back,” she explained. “At the Studebaker, the accessible seats are in the front row. I am so excited.”

Saturday brings three panel sessions that highlight the heart of the conference. The first, on health justice, will focus on medical racism, the life-expectancy gap of 11 years between Black and white Americans, and the shortage of Black physicians. Panelists include international voices such as South African experts in medicinal botany, alongside U.S. physicians, bioengineers, and a Black venture capitalist. Confirmed speakers include Gary Hines, Dr. Valerie McCray, Herbert L. Drayton III, Olusimbo (Simbo) Ige, M.D., M.S., MPH, Pamela Buchanan, MD, Eric Yaw Kissi Twerefour, and John Lewis. “One of the physicians will lead a session on how doctors need to stay balanced so they can take care of the rest of us,” Harris noted. Another panel will feature educators addressing barriers that keep Black students from thriving in universities not designed for their success. The final panel, “Art as Disruption,” will showcase Chicago jazz pianist and historian Reginald Robinson, Claudette Roper, former Director of Public Relations for The Cosby Show, and art curator Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder of Pigment International. Together, they will explore how Black artists challenge cultural norms and drive social change.

What makes these panels distinct, Harris said, is that they are not built around speeches. “It’s going to be discussion—and a lot of discussion from the audience. There are so many people who have just as many ideas as the panelists.”

On Sunday morning, attendees will gather again over breakfast to create a shared action plan. An advisory committee will follow up to ensure accountability after the conference ends. “People are going to identify what they’re going to do after the conference is over,” Harris said. “We want people to walk away knowing how to make change in their own communities.”

Sunday afternoon closes with screenings of films by Black filmmakers, including a film about Black women’s hair, “Missing Rhythms”—a short fiction film about Black women paralyzed in mental health institutions—and an uplifting short featuring young Black students. “We’ll have popcorn, we’ll have food, and we’ll celebrate,” Harris said. “It’s going to top off the whole weekend.”

The Fun4Everyone Conference is fully hybrid and will be offered in more than 60 languages plus American Sign Language (ASL), thanks to an AI-powered translation platform. Harris acknowledged the technology is not perfect—Swahili and several African languages are still missing—but she sees multilingual access as a necessary commitment. “At a conference I attended earlier this year, I could read the captions in real time, and it was so beautifully stated in the speakers’ own language,” she recalled. “That’s the level of inclusion we want to offer.”

Last year, Harris piloted the concept with a one-evening film screening at the Museum of Science and Industry that drew 300 people, including 50 wheelchair users. The turnout convinced her to build something bigger. “Our tagline is, ‘we believe that people with disabilities should have just as much fun, if not more’,” she said.

Globally, more than 1.3 billion people—about 16 percent of the population—live with some form of disability, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, people with disabilities are the nation’s largest minority group, representing 22 percent of adults. The numbers climb even higher among communities of color: one in four Black adults and nearly three in ten Native adults report living with a disability, compared to one in five white adults and one in ten Asian adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The economic impact is equally staggering. People with disabilities collectively control an estimated $23 trillion in disposable income worldwide. Yet they are often overlooked by marketers, employers, and policymakers. “People think, ‘I’m just not going to deal with it until I have to,’” Harris said. “But if we all shared the wealth instead of having a few people hoard it, think about how we could benefit everybody.”

Although the event centers Black voices, Harris stresses it is not exclusionary. She recalled the story of a Black woman in Tennessee who successfully protested the state’s use of the Confederate flag. When a white man reached out to her, saying he disagreed but respected her right to protest, she chose to engage him in dialogue. That conversation grew into a movement that helped Tennessee change its state flag. “That’s the person I want to be at this conference,” Harris said, “people who are willing to listen, even if they don’t agree.”

For Harris, the Fun4Everyone Conference is more than a series of panels and screenings—it is a movement toward equity and joy. “We are the global majority, and we cannot let division define us,” she said. “This is about solutions, accountability, and celebrating our lives.”

Harris, who also serves on the Chicago Commission on Human Relations and the Illinois Engineering Board, brings her professional and personal experiences to the work of building equity. Her career spans more than 30 years of environmental engineering and accessibility advocacy, blending data, creativity, and lived experience into sustainable community solutions.

The Fun4Everyone Conference will take place from Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025, in Hyde Park, Chicago, with opening night at the Studebaker Theater and additional sessions through the weekend. Programming begins Friday evening and continues through Sunday afternoon. Registration details and program information are available on the conference website. Sponsorship opportunities remain open for organizations seeking to support accessibility, cultural equity, and systemic change.