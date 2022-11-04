Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Full Crusader Gary endorsements

Indiana House of Representatives –District 1 

Carolyn B. Jackson

Indiana House of Representatives – District 2 

Earl Harris Jr.

Indiana House of Representatives – District 3

Ragen Hatcher

Indiana House of Representatives – District 14 

Vernon G. Smith

Judge of the Circuit Court – 31st Circuit 

Marissa J. McDermott

Lake County Prosecuting Attorney

Bernard A. Carter

Lake County Circuit Court Clerk 

Mike Brown

Lake County Auditor 

Peggy Holinga-Katona

Lake County Treasurer 

John Petalas

Lake County Assessor/Property Appraiser

Latonya Spearman

Lake County, Commissioner – District 1 

Kyle W. Allen, Sr.

Lake County Council District 2 Representative 

Attorney Clorius Lay

Lake County Council District 2 Representative

Attorney Charlie Brown

Calumet Township Assessor 

Cozey E.Weatherspoon

Calumet Township Trustee –

 Kimberly (Kim) K. Robinson

VOTE FOR 3

Calumet Township Board Member –  Jacqueline (Jackie) Holmes

Calumet Township Board Member –  James (Coach) Piggee

Calumet Township Board Member –  Michael L. Protho

 

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
