Full Crusader endorsements for November 2022

U.S. Representative 1st District  

Jonathan L. Jackson 

U.S.Representative -2nd Disrict 

Robin Kelly 

U.S. Representative, 3rd District  

Delia Ramirez  

U.S. Representative , 4th District 

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia 

U.S. Representative, 5th District 

Mike Quigley 

U.S. Representative, 6th District 

Sean Casten 

U.S. Representative, 7th District 

Danny K. Davis 

U.S. Representative, 8th District 

Raja Krishnamoorthi 

U.S. Representative, 9th District 

Janice D. Schakowsky 

State Senator, 3rd District 

Mattie Hunter 

State Senator, 4th District 

Kimberly A. Lightford 

State Senator, 5th District 

Patricia Van Pelt 

State Senator, 14th District 

Emil Jones, III 

State Senator, 15th District 

Napoleon B. Harris, III 

State Senator, 17th District 

Elgie R. Sims, Jr. 

State Representative, 5th District 

Lamont J. Robinson 

State Representative, 6th District 

Sonya Marie Harper 

State Representative, 8th District 

La Shawn K. Ford 

State Representative, 11th District 

Ann M. Williams 

State Representative, 25th District 

Curtis J. Tarver II 

State Representative,26th District 

Kam Buckner 

State Representative, 27th District 

Justin Q. Slaughter 

State Representative, 29th District 

Thaddeus Jones 

State Representative, 31st District 

Mary E. Flowers 

State Representative, 33rd District 

Marcus C. Evans, Jr.  

State Representative, 78th District 

Camille Lilly  

Commissioner, Water Reclamation District 

Mariyana T. Spyropoulos 

Yumeka Brown 

Patricia Theresa Flynn 

Board President, Cook County 

Bob Fioretti 

Clerk, Cook County 

Karen A. Yarbrough 

Sheriff, Cook County 

Thomas J. Dart 

Treasurer, Cook County 

Maria Pappas 

Assessor, Cook County 

Fritz Kaegi 

Commissioner, County Board 1st District 

Brandon Johnson 

Commissioner, County Board 2nd District 

Dennis Deer  

Commissioner, County Board 3rd District 

Bill Lowry 

Commissioner, County Board 4th District 

Stanley S. Moore 

Commissioner, County Board 5th District 

Monica M. Gordon 

Commissioner, County Board 7th District 

Alma E. Anaya 

Commissioner, County Board 10th District 

Bridget Gainer 

Commissioner, County Board 11th District 

John P. Daley 

Commissioner, County Board 13th District 

Josina Morita 

Board of Review, 2nd District 

Samantha Steele 

Board of Review, 3rd District 

Larry Rogers, Jr. 

