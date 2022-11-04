Full Crusader endorsements for November 2022

U.S. Representative 1st District
Jonathan L. Jackson
U.S.Representative -2nd Disrict
Robin Kelly
U.S. Representative, 3rd District
Delia Ramirez
U.S. Representative , 4th District
Jesus “Chuy” Garcia
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Mike Quigley
U.S. Representative, 6th District
Sean Casten
U.S. Representative, 7th District
Danny K. Davis
U.S. Representative, 8th District
Raja Krishnamoorthi
U.S. Representative, 9th District
Janice D. Schakowsky
State Senator, 3rd District
Mattie Hunter
State Senator, 4th District
Kimberly A. Lightford
State Senator, 5th District
Patricia Van Pelt
State Senator, 14th District
Emil Jones, III
State Senator, 15th District
Napoleon B. Harris, III
State Senator, 17th District
Elgie R. Sims, Jr.
State Representative, 5th District
Lamont J. Robinson
State Representative, 6th District
Sonya Marie Harper
State Representative, 8th District
La Shawn K. Ford
State Representative, 11th District
Ann M. Williams
State Representative, 25th District
Curtis J. Tarver II
State Representative,26th District
Kam Buckner
State Representative, 27th District
Justin Q. Slaughter
State Representative, 29th District
Thaddeus Jones
State Representative, 31st District
Mary E. Flowers
State Representative, 33rd District
Marcus C. Evans, Jr.
State Representative, 78th District
Camille Lilly
Commissioner, Water Reclamation District
Mariyana T. Spyropoulos
Yumeka Brown
Patricia Theresa Flynn
Board President, Cook County
Bob Fioretti
Clerk, Cook County
Karen A. Yarbrough
Sheriff, Cook County
Thomas J. Dart
Treasurer, Cook County
Maria Pappas
Assessor, Cook County
Fritz Kaegi
Commissioner, County Board 1st District
Brandon Johnson
Commissioner, County Board 2nd District
Dennis Deer
Commissioner, County Board 3rd District
Bill Lowry
Commissioner, County Board 4th District
Stanley S. Moore
Commissioner, County Board 5th District
Monica M. Gordon
Commissioner, County Board 7th District
Alma E. Anaya
Commissioner, County Board 10th District
Bridget Gainer
Commissioner, County Board 11th District
John P. Daley
Commissioner, County Board 13th District
Josina Morita
Board of Review, 2nd District
Samantha Steele
Board of Review, 3rd District
Larry Rogers, Jr.