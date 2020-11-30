FSSA announces pilot programs designed to treat those in the justice system

The Indiana Family and Social Ser­vices Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced a series of pilot pro­grams designed to increase access to mental health care for inmates in In­diana county jails.

The pilot programs will focus on individuals found incompetent to stand trial who are awaiting place­ment in the state psychiatric hospi­tal network. Currently and histori­cally in Indiana, these individuals are forced to await the availability of a bed in a state psychiatric hospital be­fore they can receive the competency restoration services required by law. DMHA’s pilot programs will work with a variety of partners to provide these services in three new, and dif­ferent settings: jails, the communi­ty, and private inpatient psychiat­ric settings.

“We know that there are too many people suffering from serious men­tal illness that end up in the jus­tice system, and many county jails are not equipped to provide them the treatment that they need,” said Jay Chaudhary, DMHA director. “These pilot programs represent important first steps being taken by the state in collaboration with our county jails to improve the treatment of justice-involved in­dividuals with mental illnesses in Indiana.”

The jail-based restoration pilot pro­grams are being launched in Mar­ion and Vanderburgh counties in partnership with community men­tal health centers Adult and Child Health and Southwestern Behavior­al Healthcare Inc. respectively. These organizations will provide services di­rectly to jail inmates, with a goal of restoring competency and resolving the criminal case much more quick­ly, rather than awaiting the availabil­ity of a state hospital bed.

A separate community-based resto­ration program will also pilot in Mar­ion County, also in partnership with Adult and Child. It is geared toward providing competency restoration to individuals whom a court decides are safe to return to the communi­ty while awaiting competency resto­ration and will include therapy, skills training and legal education. Final­ly, an inpatient pilot program, called Project CREATE (COVID-Relat­ed Emergency Access to Thera­peutic Environments), will transi­tion appropriate county jail inmates throughout Indiana to partnering in­patient psychiatric providers.

“By treating individuals more quickly and in more appropriate set­tings, we hope to reduce the amount of time they spend in legal limbo, with charges suspended and indef­initely tying up public resources,” said Chaudhary. “In addition, we hope to reduce the waitlist and wait times for our state hospitals through early identification and treatment of individuals who may never actually need the highly intensive, expensive services provided in the state psychi­atric hospital network.”

The jail- and community-based pi­lot programs are already in early op­eration. Project CREATE should begin serving inmates by the end of this year.

“As president of the Indiana Sher­iff’s Association, I thank the gover­nor, FSSA and DMHA for work­ing with ISA to help us deal with the number one problem in Indiana jails: providing help for inmates with seri­ous mental health issues,” said Por­ter County Sheriff David Reynolds.