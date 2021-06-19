From Welfare to Millionaire: Alfred Nickson Shares Advice to Financially Empowers the Black Community

In fact, the average white family’s wealth is eight times higher than that of a black family’s due to systematic inequality, lack of financial literacy, institutionalized racism in the banking sector that affects mortgages and loans, and employment discrimination, among other factors.
“We’re been systemically limited” says Alfred Nickson, “but there are steps we can take to regain some power and control over our future and financial security” says Nickson, who went from welfare to millionaire by age 25 (all on his own)! The 28-year-old was recently featured this month in Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur en Español, Black Enterprise, Face 2 Face Africa and Power Broker Magazine.
As the youngest person ever inducted into the Network Marketing Hall of Fame, Nickson offers 5 tips to feel financially empowered. The key-note speaker has coached and empowered over 30,000 in the Financial Literacy space, with over 100 documented 6-7 figure earners in his organization.
** Sign Up For Life Insurance: Who needs a life insurance policy? Everyone. You shouldn’t wait until you’re married or have children. Choose between whole life or term life insurance (30 years from the day you start). Term life has more value and generally costs less monthly. Both will give your loved ones up to millions of dollars when you die.
** Make A List of Assets: Create a list of everything you own, (this can be tangible items like a vehicle or jewelry to stocks, bonds or life insurance policies). Even one pair of gold earrings can be added to your assets, and is better than no assets at all.
** Draft a Will And Trust: Again, a document everyone should have regardless of their situation, but especially if you have children. Contrary to what you might think, a will and trust doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars. You can use a law firm to stamp them for as little as $500. Make sure to name beneficiaries on who will receive assets upon your death (loved ones, charities).
** Start A Hustle: Virtually anyone can create a home based business–the infrastructure is already there and you can start making money right away. It’s inexpensive to start (typically a few hundred dollars to kick off — use your stimulus check!).
** Save, Save, Save: Regardless of what you make (and I know most black families are stretching their dollars), put 10% of your income into a high-yield savings account. (5% can be short-term savings for a car, new home, school supplies, etc. The remaining 5% can be for long term or 401K).
ABOUT ALFRED NICKSON
From welfare to millionaire, 28-year-old Alfred Nickson found his success as a Network Marketer. But, that success didn’t come easy. Nickson had all odds against him — growing up in one of inner city Miami’s poorest neighborhoods. At 19, he began his entrepreneurial journey, with a deep hunger to make life better for himself and the African American community. Within 3 short years, he was a six figure earner before building his own brand of nearly 100,000 subscribers. Today, he is the youngest person ever inducted into the Network Marketing Hall of Fame — mentoring over 100 documented 6-7 figure earners. In 2018, the key-note speaker created the Millionaire Mindset Conference, which took place in Los Angeles to a sold out crowd of 800+ guests. His expertise lies in building financial confidence— including credit repair, wills and trusts, credit litigation and financial planning. Nickson has been both rich and poor, which is why he has dedicated his career to widespread Financial Literacy through public speaking, coaching, volunteering and activism— empowering as many people as he can to build financial wealth, and keep it!
Nickson was recently featured in Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur en Español, Black Enterprise Network, Face 2 Face Africa, WGN Chicago, FOX40 Sacramento, Biz TV, KYW Philadelphia, and the Black Information Network, to name a few.
