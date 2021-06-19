From Welfare to Millionaire: Alfred Nickson Shares Advice to Financially Empowers the Black Community

Juneteenth

This weekend, millions of Americans will honor: the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Yet for generations, the Black community has continued to be limited in their ability to build wealth.

In fact, the average white family’s wealth is eight times higher than that of a black family’s due to systematic inequality, lack of financial literacy, institutionalized racism in the banking sector that affects mortgages and loans, and employment discrimination, among other factors.

“We’re been systemically limited” says Alfred Nickson, “but there are steps we can take to regain some power and control over our future and financial security” says Nickson, who went from welfare to millionaire by age 25 (all on his own)! The 28-year-old was recently featured this month in Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur en Español, Black Enterprise, Face 2 Face Africa and Power Broker Magazine.

As the youngest person ever inducted into the Network Marketing Hall of Fame, Nickson offers 5 tips to feel financially empowered. The key-note speaker has coached and empowered over 30,000 in the Financial Literacy space, with over 100 documented 6-7 figure earners in his organization.

** Sign Up For Life Insurance: Who needs a life insurance policy? Everyone. You shouldn’t wait until you’re married or have children. Choose between whole life or term life insurance (30 years from the day you start). Term life has more value and generally costs less monthly. Both will give your loved ones up to millions of dollars when you die.

** Make A List of Assets: Create a list of everything you own, (this can be tangible items like a vehicle or jewelry to stocks, bonds or life insurance policies). Even one pair of gold earrings can be added to your assets, and is better than no assets at all.

** Draft a Will And Trust: Again, a document everyone should have regardless of their situation, but especially if you have children. Contrary to what you might think, a will and trust doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars. You can use a law firm to stamp them for as little as $500. Make sure to name beneficiaries on who will receive assets upon your death (loved ones, charities).

** Start A Hustle: Virtually anyone can create a home based business–the infrastructure is already there and you can start making money right away. It’s inexpensive to start (typically a few hundred dollars to kick off — use your stimulus check!).

** Save, Save, Save: Regardless of what you make (and I know most black families are stretching their dollars), put 10% of your income into a high-yield savings account. (5% can be short-term savings for a car, new home, school supplies, etc. The remaining 5% can be for long term or 401K).