Access to labor and delivery services in Illinois has become a statewide concern, not just a problem in inner-city Chicago. In that regard, ours is a statewide mission.

The Church of God in Christ has more than 600 congregations in Illinois, from Waukegan in the north and Chicago’s South Side to the small towns of southern Illinois. This fall, families at both ends of our state are facing the same question: Where will they have their babies?

In Chicago, Roseland Community Hospital stopped delivering babies on Oct. 31. A month earlier, Prime Healthcare ended obstetric services at hospitals in Joliet, Aurora and Chicago. Earlier this year, West Suburban Hospital closed.

In downstate Illinois, families in and around Marion have had to travel up to 50 miles for obstetric services since 2019. State health planning data released in September show 1,426 babies born to area residents were delivered at hospitals outside the area.

These are not separate stories. Between 2016 and 2023, Illinois lost 32 birthing hospitals, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over that same period, the share of rural Illinois women of reproductive age living within a 30-minute drive of a birthing hospital fell from about 77% to 65%.

For Black families, the distance carries a heavier price. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Black women were three times as likely as white women to die from pregnancy-related conditions between 2018 and 2020. When the nearest delivery room moves farther away, a mother who already faces greater risk has farther to go for the prenatal visits, delivery and emergency care that keep her and her baby safe.

Recent activities in downstate Marion demonstrate that a community does not have to accept such losses as permanent. Deaconess Illinois Medical Center, which is seeking state approval to restore labor and delivery services in a known maternal health care desert spanning 10 downstate counties, reports that its emergency department transferred 25 obstetric patients to other facilities in 2025. Its proposed restoration of maternal health care services would locally connect prenatal care with hospital delivery, postpartum support and newborn care. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board needs to approve that application.

The state of Illinois must do its part to restore safe, accessible health care to vulnerable communities throughout Illinois. The IHFSRB should enable, not hinder, needed health care services like labor and delivery.

We understand that the Marion project was not approved when initially reviewed by the state planning agency in September, notwithstanding the agency’s own determination of OB bed need in that area, and that this action was influenced in part by opposing hospitals outside the area with unused OB beds. If that is the basis for not approving needed OB services, what hope is there that any new inpatient OB services will be approved anywhere in the state? If the state cannot address the needs of downstate Illinois, where a hospital is seeking to restore labor and delivery services where none exist, how can we have confidence the state can address this need for any community?

Bishop Michael Jacob Eaddy

Bishop Michael Jacob Eaddy is the jurisdictional prelate of the First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Illinois Church of God in Christ. Consecrated bishop on November 7, 2026, he has served as pastor of People’s Church of the Harvest on Chicago’s West Side for more than 47 years. He also serves as international chairman of the denomination’s General Council of Pastors and Elders. His ministry emphasizes community development, affordable housing, workforce training, education and assistance to underserved families.