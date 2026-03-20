From KKC to Hollywood—Dr. Christine Houston’s indelible mark on Black culture

The Chicago Crusader’s Women’s History Month tribute could also hold true for an extended Black History Month nod. Dr. Christine Houston was a student at Chicago’s Kennedy-King College, enjoying theatre classes and being a young adult when she wrote a stage play that morphed into a long-running series on NBC.

“I wanted to be an actress,” she said, and KKC had the best theatre program in the Midwest.”

Dr. Christine Houston’s passion for storytelling has inspired many.

That gem, which featured future Hollywood stars like award-winning actress and film director Regina King, sweetheart actress Marla Gibbs and sassy, sultry Jackée Harry came to be known as “227,” thanks in part to Dr. Christine Houston’s creative vision.

“227” was an African American sitcom that aired on NBC from 1985 to 1990 that centered on the lives of residents in a middle-class Washington, D.C., apartment building, located at 227 Lexington Place. A key feature was the cast gathering on the stoop outside the building to discuss the episode’s events, with many pivotal scenes taking place in apartment 227.

The manner in which Dr. Houston’s work ended up in American households was her winning both the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Contest and the Norman Lear Playwriting Contest in 1978. This recognition launched her further to presenting “227” at a theatre owned by Gibbs. Afterward, NBC studio executives saw the play and offered her a deal. History was made, with a slight shifting of the numbers.

However, “227” wasn’t originally set in D.C., and in an exclusive interview with the Chicago Crusader, the now Dr. Houston noted that her play was set in Chicago using her early address in Bronzeville, 227 E. 48th St., and her childhood experiences. She also noted that her original work was strictly a Black cast.

“The powers that be at NBC set it in D.C.; they were trying to take away all my rights to the project. It was written as Two Twenty Seven, not ‘227’, and they wrote whites into the show. I let them know this is a Black play written by a Black woman about Black people,” Dr. Houston said.

She added that even though she was a housewife from Chicago she was glad that she didn’t bow to the pressure of giving up stage, film and television rights.

At 90 years old, Dr. Houston and her creative legacy continue to resonate across generations, with the 40-year anniversary of “227” and several exciting projects that aim to promote and serve as a fundraiser for an eventual stage revival of “227” for the world to see.

She is shopping a documentary short tentatively called “227 ‘Two Twenty-Seven’—Based on a Play by Dr. Christine Houston,” chronicling her life and journey—with the hopes of it premiering at the upcoming Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and other film festivals across the country.

Dr. Houston would love to see a few original cast members from “227” in the revival.

Among those main cast members, King starred as Brenda Jenkins, Harry as Sandra, Gibbs as the sharp-tongued but loving housewife Mary Jenkins, and other talents: Hal Williams, as Lester, Mary’s husband, and neighbors like Rose, played by Alaina Reed Hall, Calvin (Brenda’s friend) played by Curtis Baldwin and Pearl, played by Helen Martin.

She recalled when Harry auditioned on the last day, after flying in from New York. “The role called for a sassy woman, and she brought a full blown Mae West persona,” Houston said.

The playwright would also want to showcase talented actors from Chicago that don’t get much exposure.

“I want to do something with the play. We have some of Chicago’s finest actors, and folks need to see how talented they are.

“I have had some talented actors do my play right here in Chicago, and I have always said if it goes anywhere, I could at least take a couple of them with the play so that their talents would be seen nationwide.”

She also speaks about the talented Regina King, who has made her mark in Hollywood. “I’m very proud of her. The talent was there when she was doing the stage play and it spilled over into television,” Houston said after also remembering a one-act play called “I Love You Nana,” in which King played a young girl and Dr. Houston played the mean aunt.

Dr. Houston was raised on the South Side and graduated from Parker High School. She mentioned that her father was part of the Scavengers Association and used one of his white associate’s address to originally get her enrolled in Lindblom High School.

Administrators followed her home a few times and figured out that she didn’t live in the district. “Afterward, they kicked me out,” she said.

Dr. Houston excelled at some semesters at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; spent time in the Air Force and after marriage and children, she later graduated from Chicago State University with a Bachelor of Arts.

“I wanted to impress the importance of an education for my children,” she said.

She was bestowed an honorary Doctorate from CSU in June 2025, after having taught screenwriting, writing for television, and stage writing.

The CSU Instagram account highlighted Dr. Houston earlier this month in recognition of Women’s History Month, as well.

She offered advice for aspiring actors or writers. “Find out what your gift is and tap into that and be persistent. Don’t give up.”

She added: “You don’t accept a ‘no’ when you know there’s a ‘yes’ somewhere.”

Houston’s writing credits also include “The Jeffersons” and “Punky Brewster,” and her literary work spans dozens of one-act plays and her 2013 novel, “Laughing Through the Tears,” which highlights her time caring for her husband who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “Everything I write is from personal experience, and the book shows that with faith in God and humor, caring for the person that you love can be very rewarding.”

Late last year, Dr. Houston was honored at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center to celebrate “227’s” 40th anniversary. She also recently spoke at Malcolm X College’s Black History Month event, where audience members were treated to a viewing of her documentary. And just last week, she performed in a murder mystery at a Blue Island theater.

Dr. Houston is “as cute as ever” and still is writing skits, honoring speaking engagements and further sharpening her acting chops.

Anyone interested in learning more about Dr. Christine Houston, scheduling a speaking engagement or contributing to her mission to bringing the “227” stage play to the masses can visit givebutter.com/twotwentyseven.