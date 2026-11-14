From Alignment to Audacity by Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson Sr.

On her SiriusXM show “Urban View,” attorney, author and activist Lurie Daniel Favors hosts a powerful segment called “Moment of Gratitude.” Acknowledging that her broadcasts deal heavily with race, identity, politics, culture, and the law, she grounds each show in gratitude to maintain balance.
She calls this segment “a Moment of Gratitude” because, as science shows, when a person’s mind is rooted in joy, gratitude, and appreciation, it cannot simultaneously be trapped by fear, loneliness, or despair.
Her recent affirmation offered a sharp compass for our time: “This last season was alignment. This next season is audacity.”
That distinction captures our current political and theological moment.
With the midterm elections behind us, voters across the country rejected hateful rhetoric and harmful policies. Up and down the ballot, candidates who value human dignity won key races, setting up major historic milestones and flipping control of Congress starting this January.
This shift occurred because people who believe in humanity and shared progress aligned themselves for the assignment at the polls. But alignment was only step one.
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, poised to take the gavel as speaker of the House, recently remarked that “the people don’t want revenge; they want results.” Respectfully, results require bold action. Our next season demands audacity.
The work beginning now, and taking flight in January, requires the audacity to hold accountable those who have eroded constitutional norms and weakened our system of checks and balances.
It means having the audacity to pass sweeping ethics reform across all three branches of government: banning individual stock trading by lawmakers, instituting term limits or a mandatory retirement age, requiring blind trusts for officials with a net worth over $1 million, and codifying a strict bar on public officials accepting foreign funds or investments while in office and for two years after.
It means having the audacity to reverse Medicaid cuts, lower costs for healthcare, housing, energy, and essential goods, introduce Medicare for All, and restore the enhanced subsidies that made Affordable Care Act coverage accessible to millions.
It means having the audacity to expand the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 seats.
And above all, it means having the audacity to establish a true economic floor so that no American is left unhoused, without healthcare, or without food on their table.
Poverty and systemic neglect rob people of their ability to imagine, dream, and conjure a more just, loving community. Imagination itself becomes an act of resistance against systems that reduce human beings to mere cogs in an engine of someone else’s profit.
To build the Beloved Community that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned, we must first dare to imagine it.
As Dr. Jeremiah Wright Jr. titled his famous sermon, which later inspired Barack Obama, this is about “The Audacity to Hope.” It takes boldness and an absolute disregard for societal restraints to treat human beings not as profit drivers, but as repositories of boundless potential.
As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Hope that is seen is no hope … but if we hope for what we do not yet see, we wait for it with patience.” Or as Jesus declared, “All things are possible to him who believes.”
The last season was alignment. This next season demands audacity.
Be audacious, be authentic, and stay woke.
Uhuru Sasa!
The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr., Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”
From Alignment to Audacity by Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson Sr.
On her SiriusXM show “Urban View,” attorney, author and activist Lurie Daniel Favors hosts a powerful segment called “Moment of Gratitude.” Acknowledging that her broadcasts deal heavily with race, identity, politics, culture, and the law, she grounds each show in gratitude to maintain balance.
She calls this segment “a Moment of Gratitude” because, as science shows, when a person’s mind is rooted in joy, gratitude, and appreciation, it cannot simultaneously be trapped by fear, loneliness, or despair.
Her recent affirmation offered a sharp compass for our time: “This last season was alignment. This next season is audacity.”
That distinction captures our current political and theological moment.
With the midterm elections behind us, voters across the country rejected hateful rhetoric and harmful policies. Up and down the ballot, candidates who value human dignity won key races, setting up major historic milestones and flipping control of Congress starting this January.
This shift occurred because people who believe in humanity and shared progress aligned themselves for the assignment at the polls. But alignment was only step one.
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, poised to take the gavel as speaker of the House, recently remarked that “the people don’t want revenge; they want results.” Respectfully, results require bold action. Our next season demands audacity.
The work beginning now, and taking flight in January, requires the audacity to hold accountable those who have eroded constitutional norms and weakened our system of checks and balances.
It means having the audacity to pass sweeping ethics reform across all three branches of government: banning individual stock trading by lawmakers, instituting term limits or a mandatory retirement age, requiring blind trusts for officials with a net worth over $1 million, and codifying a strict bar on public officials accepting foreign funds or investments while in office and for two years after.
It means having the audacity to reverse Medicaid cuts, lower costs for healthcare, housing, energy, and essential goods, introduce Medicare for All, and restore the enhanced subsidies that made Affordable Care Act coverage accessible to millions.
It means having the audacity to expand the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 seats.
And above all, it means having the audacity to establish a true economic floor so that no American is left unhoused, without healthcare, or without food on their table.
Poverty and systemic neglect rob people of their ability to imagine, dream, and conjure a more just, loving community. Imagination itself becomes an act of resistance against systems that reduce human beings to mere cogs in an engine of someone else’s profit.
To build the Beloved Community that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned, we must first dare to imagine it.
As Dr. Jeremiah Wright Jr. titled his famous sermon, which later inspired Barack Obama, this is about “The Audacity to Hope.” It takes boldness and an absolute disregard for societal restraints to treat human beings not as profit drivers, but as repositories of boundless potential.
As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Hope that is seen is no hope … but if we hope for what we do not yet see, we wait for it with patience.” Or as Jesus declared, “All things are possible to him who believes.”
The last season was alignment. This next season demands audacity.
Be audacious, be authentic, and stay woke.
Uhuru Sasa!
The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr., Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”