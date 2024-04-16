Friends of the Parks prepares to celebrate another Earth Day by cleaning up the City’s Parks

As Earth Day approaches, the city of Chicago gears up for one of its most anticipated annual events, with more than 100 parks slated to undergo a revitalization thanks to the dedication of volunteers. Spearheaded by Friends of the Parks (FOTP) in collaboration with the Chicago Park District, this monumental effort aims to enhance the city’s green spaces for the enjoyment of all Chicagoans.

With a mission deeply rooted in advocating for equitable park systems, FOTP has been at the forefront of mobilizing communities for nearly half a century. Through partnerships with governmental, corporate, and environmental entities, FOTP endeavors to inspire and empower diverse populations to champion the cause of a healthy Chicago.

This year’s Earth Day activities mark the 40th anniversary of the citywide event, a cherished tradition that not only revitalizes parks but also fosters connections among neighbors and park enthusiasts. Serving as the kickoff to Chicago’s summer festivities, the event promises a day of camaraderie and celebration amidst the city’s greenery.

The main hub site for Earth Day festivities will be hosted at the Humboldt Park Boathouse, with a welcome ceremony featuring dignitaries scheduled to commence at 9 a.m. Volunteers will then set out to spruce up parks across the city before reconvening for a festive fair filled with music, cultural presentations, and family-friendly activities.

In addition to the Humboldt Park hub, other key locations for Earth Day activities include Big Marsh on the Southeast Side, Riis Park on the Northwest Side, and Columbus Park on the West Side, each playing a vital role in the citywide cleanup effort.

Rooted in the spirit of environmental activism, Earth Day traces its origins back to 1970 when Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson initiated a nationwide movement to raise awareness about environmental conservation. This year’s theme, “Planet versus Plastics,” underscores the ongoing global efforts to combat plastic pollution and safeguard our planet’s natural resources.

Scheduled for April 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. to noon, Earth Day’s cleanup efforts will be supported by corporate sponsors including Magid, Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation, and Target. Volunteers will be equipped with gloves and garbage bags, with additional support from the Chicago Park District providing mulch and fibar at select locations.

For those interested in participating or learning more about Earth Day initiatives, visit www.earthdaychicago.org for volunteer opportunities and event updates.