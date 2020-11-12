Friday the 13th Proves ‘Lucky’ for Lottery Players

Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $165 Million!

While Friday the 13th is traditionally considered an “unlucky” day – there are a number of Mega Millions players throughout the country who would happily disagree with this.

In the past 12 years, seven different Mega Millions jackpots have been won around the country on – you guessed it – Friday the 13th. This includes:

Two lucky players in Michigan and Rhode Island that split a $42 million jackpot on Friday the 13th in October 2017

A player from Ohio winning $200 million on Friday the 13th in November 2015

A player from New York winning $22 million on Friday the 13th in March 2009

And incredibly three other ‘Friday the 13th’ winners in Michigan, who claimed: $66 million in June 2014, $27 million in May 2011, and $57 million in June 2008.

While an Illinois Lottery player is yet to make it on that list, with the Mega Millions jackpot at $165 million this Friday the 13th – who knows what could happen?

As for the number 13, it also may not be as unlucky as people think. Mega Millions draw results suggest otherwise, as the number 13 has appeared as one of the winning Mega Millions jackpot numbers 24 times over the past two years. Maybe 13 isn’t so unlucky after all!

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at more than $165 million this Friday the 13th. With eight other prize options ranging from $2 to $1 million, players don’t have to hit the jackpot to cash in on Mega Millions!

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $165 million; cash option of $124.6 million

Jackpots start at $20 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions and all Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on his or her smartphone. Players also can purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com or at Illinois Lottery retailers statewide.